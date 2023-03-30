Inflation is going down. According to the Federal Statistical Office, it was 7.4 percent in March.
However, that doesn’t mean prices are going down. Because: The inflation refers to the price change compared to the same month of the previous year.
But as early as March 2022, prices rose with the outbreak of the Ukraine war. However, inflation could fall further over the course of the year.
Inflation in Germany is cooling off significantly. According to preliminary results from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), it was 7.4 percent in March. Compared to February (8.7 percent), it is down 1.3 percentage points.
This will weaken inflation. However, this does not mean that prices will fall again. Rather the opposite. Why is that?
The monthly inflation always shows the price change compared to the same month of the previous year. In concrete terms, this now means that prices are now 7.4 percent higher than in March 2022, compared to the month when the war in Ukraine was already raging. Even then, prices skyrocketed. In March 2022, the inflation rate was already 7.3 percent. The current price increase comes on top, so to speak. Economists call this the base effect. Even if the number showing inflation falls, price pressures remain high.
Energy prices drive up inflation
On the one hand, the fact that inflation picked up so much was due to bottlenecks in the supply chains. However, the rapidly rising energy prices are likely to have an even greater impact. Because: This also makes the production and transport of other things more expensive, for which the consumer ultimately pays.
The rising prices also mean that people can consume less. The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) of the union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation said on Thursday that private consumption was expected to fall by 1.0 percent. “Loss of purchasing power caused by inflation are causing problems for many households,” according to the IMK. The economists do not expect an easing and an increase in private consumption of 1.4 percent until 2024.
Economists expect relaxation
According to the IMK, average inflation this year could be 5.3 percent. “However, over the course of the year, the upward pressure on prices will decrease,” predict the researchers. For 2024 they expect an inflation rate of 2.4 percent. Other economists are now also reckoning that inflation has peaked for the time being.
This would put inflation back in a range that the European Central Bank (ECB) is also aiming for. However, the Bundesbank does not expect prices to relax this year either. “Our fight against inflation is not over yet,” emphasized Bundesbank boss Joachim Nagel, who sits on the ECB’s monetary policy council. The central bank recently raised interest rates again to further fight inflation.