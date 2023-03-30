Inflation falls significantly. picture alliance/dpa/MAXPPP | David Ademas / Ouest-France

Inflation is going down. According to the Federal Statistical Office, it was 7.4 percent in March. However, that doesn’t mean prices are going down. Because: The inflation refers to the price change compared to the same month of the previous year. But as early as March 2022, prices rose with the outbreak of the Ukraine war. However, inflation could fall further over the course of the year.

Inflation in Germany is cooling off significantly. According to preliminary results from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), it was 7.4 percent in March. Compared to February (8.7 percent), it is down 1.3 percentage points.

This will weaken inflation. However, this does not mean that prices will fall again. Rather the opposite. Why is that?

The monthly inflation always shows the price change compared to the same month of the previous year. In concrete terms, this now means that prices are now 7.4 percent higher than in March 2022, compared to the month when the war in Ukraine was already raging. Even then, prices skyrocketed. In March 2022, the inflation rate was already 7.3 percent. The current price increase comes on top, so to speak. Economists call this the base effect. Even if the number showing inflation falls, price pressures remain high.

Energy prices drive up inflation

On the one hand, the fact that inflation picked up so much was due to bottlenecks in the supply chains. However, the rapidly rising energy prices are likely to have an even greater impact. Because: This also makes the production and transport of other things more expensive, for which the consumer ultimately pays.

