Home Business Inflation falls to 7.4 percent: why it’s still not getting cheaper
Business

Inflation falls to 7.4 percent: why it’s still not getting cheaper

by admin
Inflation falls to 7.4 percent: why it’s still not getting cheaper

Inflation falls significantly.
picture alliance/dpa/MAXPPP | David Ademas / Ouest-France

Inflation is going down. According to the Federal Statistical Office, it was 7.4 percent in March.

However, that doesn’t mean prices are going down. Because: The inflation refers to the price change compared to the same month of the previous year.

But as early as March 2022, prices rose with the outbreak of the Ukraine war. However, inflation could fall further over the course of the year.

Inflation in Germany is cooling off significantly. According to preliminary results from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), it was 7.4 percent in March. Compared to February (8.7 percent), it is down 1.3 percentage points.

This will weaken inflation. However, this does not mean that prices will fall again. Rather the opposite. Why is that?

read too

Monthly interest rate report: With these banks, saving with time deposits and overnight money is particularly worthwhile in March

The monthly inflation always shows the price change compared to the same month of the previous year. In concrete terms, this now means that prices are now 7.4 percent higher than in March 2022, compared to the month when the war in Ukraine was already raging. Even then, prices skyrocketed. In March 2022, the inflation rate was already 7.3 percent. The current price increase comes on top, so to speak. Economists call this the base effect. Even if the number showing inflation falls, price pressures remain high.

Energy prices drive up inflation

On the one hand, the fact that inflation picked up so much was due to bottlenecks in the supply chains. However, the rapidly rising energy prices are likely to have an even greater impact. Because: This also makes the production and transport of other things more expensive, for which the consumer ultimately pays.

See also  Wall Street up, Nike rally +15%. But the US stock market trend in 2022 is bad: Nasdaq -32.2% YTD
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

The rising prices also mean that people can consume less. The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) of the union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation said on Thursday that private consumption was expected to fall by 1.0 percent. “Loss of purchasing power caused by inflation are causing problems for many households,” according to the IMK. The economists do not expect an easing and an increase in private consumption of 1.4 percent until 2024.

Economists expect relaxation

According to the IMK, average inflation this year could be 5.3 percent. “However, over the course of the year, the upward pressure on prices will decrease,” predict the researchers. For 2024 they expect an inflation rate of 2.4 percent. Other economists are now also reckoning that inflation has peaked for the time being.

read too

This is how Germany really managed to quickly become independent of Russia’s gas – and this is the price

This would put inflation back in a range that the European Central Bank (ECB) is also aiming for. However, the Bundesbank does not expect prices to relax this year either. “Our fight against inflation is not over yet,” emphasized Bundesbank boss Joachim Nagel, who sits on the ECB’s monetary policy council. The central bank recently raised interest rates again to further fight inflation.

You may also like

The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank

Nigeria: construction of Auchi airport approved

Mercedes-Benz enters offshore wind business

Zuppi sinks Meloni’s “merit”. The cardinal’s goal is...

We won’t get rid of them anytime soon

Pnrr, useless advances if the coffers are empty....

Before the gold soared, the demolition households hoarded...

Deutsche Bahn: Bahn boss Lutz doubled his salary...

Eurizon Absolute Return Solution Fund: Opinions and Characteristics

German inflation rate falls to 7.4 percent in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy