Public debt, the Fed and inflation: what’s happening in the United States

On January 19, 2023, the United States reached its authorized public debt limit of $31.4 trillion. In response, the Treasury resorted to accounting gimmicks to ensure compliance with its obligations. But if the debt ceiling is neither raised nor suspended within a “data x”, still unknown during the year, such gimmicks can no longer be used and the US will technically default on its debt.

The debt ceiling has been changed more than a hundred times since WWII, so why should it be any different this time? Both Democrats and Republicans will no doubt stick to the well-tried game pattern of running the clock down to the data x, in an attempt to force the other side to yield first. Republicans seek deep spending cuts, while President Biden wants to raise corporate and high-income taxes.

The two sides will be engaged in partisan warfare until they find a last-minute compromise. These tactics, however, risk backfiring as they could lead to an involuntary default.. The probability of such an outcome is higher than in previous years. Concessions made by the Speaker of the Chamber limit the number of legislative solutions, while growing political polarization complicates the task of building consensus.

Because a default cannot be ruled out

After the midterm elections, Republicans won only a slim five-seat majority in the House of Representatives. The Speaker of the Chamber had to make concessions to be nominated, among them the restoration of the previous “motion to withdraw” procedure. Now a single member can force a vote to oust the Speaker of the Housereversing the 2019 changes that required a majority of one of the two parties. That way, a minority of fiscal hawks will be able to corner the Speaker in the debt ceiling negotiations.

The possibilities for solutions are limited

