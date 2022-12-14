Inflation in the United States as measured by the consumer price index rose in November by 7.1% year on year, less than the +7.3% expected by the consensus, and compared to the 7.7% increase in October. On a monthly basis, the increase was equal to +0.1%, less than the expected +0.3% and a marked slowdown compared to the growth recorded in October, equal to +0.4%. On an annual basis, the core component of the consumer price index – inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – slowed down from the 6.3% rise in October to a growth of +6 %. On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was 0.2% growth, slower than the estimated +0.3% and sharply down on the previous +0.4%.

The data was published today, Tuesday 13 December, the day on which the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, meets to formulate the rate decision that will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December.

The CPI index just released has rekindled market expectations of a smaller monetary tightening than the previous ones, equal to +50 basis points, after the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

The indicator seems to confirm that inflation in the States has reached its peak, a factor that turbocharges the markets, which are now betting on a less hawkish Fed. That said, at a 7.1% year-on-year growth rate, inflation still remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% year-on-year growth rate target.