Inflation: Food prices are expected to continue to rise

According to the Ifo Institute, the rate of inflation is only likely to decline slowly. picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

The wave of price increases is likely to have peaked. This is reported by the Ifo Institute based on the price expectation index it has collected. Accordingly, significantly fewer companies are planning to raise prices in the next three months in April than in March. The food trade is an exception: according to the index, the majority of companies are planning to raise prices further.

Anyone who hopes that prices in the supermarket could fall again soon is likely to be disappointed. The Munich Ifo Institute sees the peak of the general inflationary wave as passed. However, it only expects a very slow decline in inflation – partly because food prices in particular will continue to rise. This is the result of the index of price expectations published on Thursday. On balance, a good one in five companies still wants to increase prices in the next three months.

The index fell from 27.1 points in March to 21.5 points in April. The point scale shows what percentage of companies want to raise their prices on balance. This means that the Ifo Institute determines how many companies are planning to raise prices in the next three months. From this it deducts the proportion of companies that want to lower prices.

In energy-intensive sectors, prices are expected to fall

In particular, innkeepers and hardware stores are less likely to plan with rising prices. “The wave of price increases should have already passed its apex,” says Ifo economic chief Timo Wollmershäuser.

According to the survey, prices will fall primarily in energy-intensive sectors such as the paper industry and the chemical industry. The reason: You should benefit from the energy price brake.

Food is likely to continue to get more expensive

One exception to the decline, however, is retail, where price expectations fell comparatively little – to 43.2 points. “Therefore, inflation is likely to decline only very slowly in the coming months. Above all, the core rate, i.e. the increase in consumer prices excluding energy, will remain high,” adds Wollmershäuser.

For food and beverages, even more companies are planning price increases than in March. The division came up with 69.9 points. Customers across the board must also expect rising prices from dealers in the computer and software sector.

sb with dpa