Inflation: Germans buy less groceries

Status: 30.06.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

“We need to dress warmer for the second half of the year”

Inflation picked up in June. This is mainly due to a special effect of the statistics: the temporary introduction of the 9-euro ticket and the tax reduction on fuel in 2022 slowed the rise in inflation at the time. This effect will not apply this year, explains stock market strategist Oliver Roth.

The food industry is one of the largest in this country. But in times of high inflation, producers of meat, dairy products, baked goods, sweets and the like come under pressure. Consumers are buying less, supermarkets are pushing down prices. Some pull the emergency brake.

There is always eating, drinking too. That is why the food industry is usually one of the largest sectors in an economy. In Germany, for example, food manufacturers regularly make it into the top 5 of the largest industrial sectors, together with the automotive, mechanical engineering, chemical and electrical industries. Only the order changes again and again.

Last year, German producers of meat, dairy products, baked goods, sweets and the like ranked fifth. The approximately 6,000 companies with their 637,000 employees achieved sales of 218.5 billion euros, as reported by the Federal Association of the German Food Industry (BVE).

However, CEO Christoph Minhoff is not satisfied with this balance sheet. 2022 was a “pretty mixed year,” he says. Although sales increased by a good 18 percent, this was solely due to price increases. In real terms – i.e. price-adjusted – there was a minus of almost one percent.

Source: Infographic WORLD

Volumes sold were down in 2022, both domestically and exported. In the past, foreign business has always been a growth engine for the industry. Minhoff therefore sees the weak export result as a warning sign. “This shows that we are no longer internationally competitive with the cost structures in Germany,” he says.

A recent survey of the association’s member companies showed that the companies are suffering from high raw material and energy costs, increasing personnel expenses as a result of wage agreements and high expenses for packaging and logistics. They are also struggling with increasing expenses due to new rules such as the Supply Chain Act, additional bureaucracy and reporting obligations.

Already 8400 bankruptcies in 2023

The majority of the food industry companies surveyed rated their own earnings situation as “negative” or even “very negative”. The outlook is also mostly weak. “That’s why investments are currently being held back,” explains Minhoff. There are also relocations abroad.

Source: Infographic WORLD

But this is not only due to the increasingly poor general conditions. According to Minhoff, the dispute over delivery conditions is also depressing earnings. “The fight between retailers and manufacturers is being fought with tougher bandages,” said the industry representative. Dealers are less and less willing to accept price increases.

The reason for this may be that Edeka, Rewe, Aldi, Lidl and Co. have to fight for every customer themselves and therefore want to position themselves as price leaders. Because consumers are paying more and more attention to costs when shopping. At the same time, demand has fallen noticeably – which also affects the industry.

Source: Infographic WORLD

“The consumption behavior of private households was strongly influenced by the high inflation in 2022,” says the Federal Statistical Office. According to the authority, 4.4 percent less food and non-alcoholic beverages were consumed and drunk in this country than in the previous year. According to the European statistics office Eurostat, the share of food in the total consumer spending of Germans was a good eleven percent. Despite the price increases, this is only slightly more than in the pre-corona year 2019.

The EU-wide average is 15.9 percent. In Eastern and Southern Europe in particular, the proportion is higher than in Germany. There, however, the purchasing power is also significantly lower. In addition, cheap food prices generally play a greater role for consumers in Germany.

