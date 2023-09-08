Home » Inflation Germany: Inflation rate remains high
Business

Inflation Germany: Inflation rate remains high

by admin
Inflation Germany: Inflation rate remains high

Leading institutes such as the Munich Ifo anticipate an inflation rate of around six percent for the year as a whole. But then annual inflation will drop noticeably and will be 2.6 percent in 2024 and 1.9 percent in 2025. According to an Ifo survey, many retailers and restaurateurs in particular want to raise their prices in the coming months. Overall, the wave of inflation should continue to subside. “But the decline in inflation will be tough,” said Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser.

Also read: Eight charts show the state of Germany’s debt

The head of the economics department at the IWH, Oliver Holtemöller, is also forecasting an economic downturn. He expects inflation to remain above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) targets until at least 2025. In addition, residential construction is experiencing a drastic slump, and the outlook in this sector in particular is bleak.

See also  Featured Announcement: Ningde Times’ first-quarter net profit fell by 23.62% year-on-year; Zijin Mining plans to acquire a 70% stake in Lagocuo Salt Lake Lithium Mine – yqqlm

You may also like

Rising Construction Material Prices in Nicaragua: A Continuing...

Resolution 17 of 08/22/2023 – Administrative secondment at...

Real Estate Markets in First-Tier Cities Show Signs...

Quite ordinary this time: That’s the name of...

Renault Arkana 2024: A Sportier Design and Hybrid...

Mont Blanc, No stop at the tunnel. The...

Against rising prices – The idea of ​​​​liberalizing...

The Future of CUPRA: Introducing the DarkRebel –...

Africa: billionaire support from the United Arab Emirates...

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Nasdaq Records Four-Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy