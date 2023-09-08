Inflation Germany: Inflation rate remains high

Leading institutes such as the Munich Ifo anticipate an inflation rate of around six percent for the year as a whole. But then annual inflation will drop noticeably and will be 2.6 percent in 2024 and 1.9 percent in 2025. According to an Ifo survey, many retailers and restaurateurs in particular want to raise their prices in the coming months. Overall, the wave of inflation should continue to subside. “But the decline in inflation will be tough,” said Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser.

The head of the economics department at the IWH, Oliver Holtemöller, is also forecasting an economic downturn. He expects inflation to remain above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) targets until at least 2025. In addition, residential construction is experiencing a drastic slump, and the outlook in this sector in particular is bleak.

