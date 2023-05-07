Inflation has crept into the economy and into household life

L’inflation has entered stage 2. The unexpected rise in April after six months of “free fall” (+7% in the Eurozone against 6.9 in March, 8.3 in Italy after 7.6% in March), and a series of similar signs in America where the April figure will be published on Wednesday (which is feared to rise again) “indicates that inflation has insinuated into our lives and we just have to accept it“, explains from Berkeley the Nobel 2021, David Card.