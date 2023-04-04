© Reuters. Inflation has peaked!Reserve Bank of Australia warns economy may cool further



Investing.com – On Tuesday (4th), the Reserve Bank of Australia paused its interest rate hike cycle and kept it unchanged at 3.60% to observe the effect of tightening monetary policy and assess the outlook for the Australian economy.

The RBA has raised interest rates by 350 basis points since early 2022, and inflation in the country appears to have peaked. It has fallen for two consecutive months after reaching a more than 30-year high of 8.4 percent in December.

It fell 0.38% to 0.6760 after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it would stay on hold. The RBA’s halt in raising interest rates has weakened the attractiveness of Australian bond yields.

However, with inflation trends still well above the bank’s 2% to 3% target range, the RBA has warned that more monetary tightening may still be needed.

They expect that while commodity price inflation will slow further in the coming months, stubborn increases in housing prices and utility costs mean inflation will not hit the bank’s target range until mid-2025.

The Reserve Bank of Australia had earlier said it was considering a pause in its rate hike cycle, but markets were divided on whether the bank would raise rates at least once in April.

The RBA’s hawkish rhetoric has softened in recent months as the post-epidemic boom runs out of steam by the end of 2022 as the central bank seeks a balance between fighting inflation and boosting growth.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said, “Keeping interest rates steady this month has provided the Governing Council with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook in an environment of considerable uncertainty.”

“The Governing Council is seeking to bring inflation back to the 2-3% target range while keeping the economy in balance, but the path to a soft landing remains narrow.”

Philip Lowe also warned that the Australian economy is likely to cool further in the coming months, with below-average growth expected in 2023 and 2024. While a tight labor market has been one of the few bright spots in the economy, it could also increase as growth slows.

