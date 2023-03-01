Mostly negative closure for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Milan down by 0.6% to 27,315 points. Among the big caps of Piazza Affari Moncler stands out (+3.3%) promoted by analysts after the accounts for the fourth quarter.

Also in evidence Stellantis (+3%), Pirelli (+1.4%) and Saipem (+1.15%), which announced a new contract worth 400 million dollars in the Ivory Coast, while especially Diasorin ( -2.8%), A2A (-2.65%), Recordati (-2.5%) and Enel (-2.5%).

During the day, the report on consumer prices in Germany was released, which in February recorded an increase of 8.7% on an annual basis, above expectations and in line with the January survey. The German data follows the increases recorded in France and Spain, signaling that pressure on prices has by no means ended and putting pressure on the ECB in view of the forthcoming meetings.

Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, said he was in favor of rate hikes and more aggressive quantitative tightening.

In the US, Wall Street is also trading in the red after the release of the ISM manufacturing index in February, which showed the first improvement in six months, although remaining in the contraction zone. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari said he was concerned that there aren’t many signs that rate hikes are slowing down the services sector.

In Italy, Istat has announced that GDP growth in 2022 stands at 3.7% and the debt/GDP ratio has dropped to 144.7%.

In the bond segment, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 184 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.56%. Treasury yields also continue to rise, with the 10-year rate at 3.99%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate rose sharply to 1.067 after the data on German inflation. Among the raw materials, oil settles down, with Brent at 83.3 dollars a barrel.