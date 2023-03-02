Food prices in Hungary have risen by around 40 percent within a year. Many can hardly afford it anymore.

Piri has been calculating for her entire working life. The pensioner from Budapest was an accountant. Now, because of the high food prices, she has to calculate every time she goes to the supermarket. “I look for discounts and buckle my belt as tight as possible.”

Legend: The pensioner Piri is happy about the fixed prices for some basic foodstuffs

SRF/Roman Fillinger



In her shopping basket are a chicken breast and sunflower oil – two of the staples whose prices the Hungarian government has frozen at October 2021 levels. Piri says: “These frozen prices help at least a little.”

A third of the income for groceries

Kristian just barely makes ends meet. The 47-year-old father spends more than a third of his income on groceries. The caretaker says: «I don’t know how you can pay these prices with today’s wages in Hungary. The fixed prices decreed by the government do not change anything. The stores simply increase the prices of the other products. »

Legend: A market stall in Budapest (Image: 03.12.2022)

REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo



“It would be nice,” says Katalin Neubauer, President of the Association of Hungarian Retailers. ‘But that’s not possible. For all other products there is a competition.” Individual shops could not simply raise their prices.

“The frozen prices for staple foods are a problem, especially for smaller shops,” says Neubauer. They would have small margins anyway. If they now also have to sell products at prices that do not cover their costs, then that would threaten their existence.

Alleviate the worst need with fixed prices

The Hungarian government says the price caps are needed to spare poorer people too much suffering. The retailer representative also thinks it’s a good idea. Only: “It is very difficult for retailers alone to bear the costs.”

The producers of the basic foodstuffs are allowed to increase their prices. But grocers are not allowed to pass these increases on to their customers. They don’t get any subsidies from the government either; the obligation to offer the products with the frozen prices at all times.

“The fixed prices are a gift of choice”

Péter Ákos Bod, the former head of the Hungarian National Bank, does not believe that fixed prices will really alleviate the plight of the population. They only distorted the price structure and ultimately harmed the economy.

“The fixed prices are above all a gift from Viktor Orban to his electorate,” says the economist, who is critical of the government. “Inflation was a problem for the Hungarian government even before last year’s elections.”

Legend: Caretaker Kristian spends a third of his income on groceries.

SRF/Roman Fillinger



That’s correct. Orban blames the rising prices solely on the European Union’s sanctions against Russia. But he introduced fixed prices even before Russia attacked Ukraine.

Bod sees a major reason why prices in Hungary have risen more than anywhere else in Europe in the past year in Orban’s industrial policy: “It has made our situation worse over the past ten years.”

“How does that work?”

The promotion of large factories that produce cars, refrigerators or tires has contributed to the fact that the Hungarian economy consumes a lot of energy and is completely dependent on Russian gas. This gas is now much more expensive than it used to be. This is a major reason for the rapid increase in food prices in Hungary.

The consequences can be seen in the supermarket in Budapest on the receipt of nurse Ildiko. She crumples it up and talks about her worries about the future.

Legend: The price of sunflower oil is frozen in Hungary. Only one liter can be purchased per purchase.

SRF/Roman Fillinger



“Prices will continue to climb; not just for groceries,” the 30-year-old is convinced. “Rents are also becoming more and more expensive.”

The mother of an eight-year-old daughter doesn’t know how to pay for this life. She and her husband already have two jobs. After work, Ildiko cleans apartments and offices in the hospital. Work even more: That’s not possible.