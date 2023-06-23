Inflation in developed economies is difficult to reduce, British hawks raise interest rates by 50 basis points_Eastern Fortune Network

The Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, raising the benchmark interest rate from 4.5% to 5%, marking the 13th consecutive rate hike by the central bank.

The Monetary Policy Committee passed the resolution by a vote of 7:2. The market had previously estimated that the possibility of raising interest rates by 25 basis points was about 60%.

Affected by this, the British FTSE 100 index closed down 0.8% on the day, the British 10-year government bond yield fell from 4.41% to 4.36%, and the British pound fell slightly against the US dollar.

Data released on Wednesday showed that the UK’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.7% year-on-year in May, unchanged from the previous month and beating expectations of 8.5%. This cemented market expectations for another rate hike from the Bank of England.

Worrying for the central bank, the country’s core inflation — which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices — rose 7.1% year-on-year in May, up from 6.8% in April and the highest since March 1992. .

In the policy statement released after the meeting, the Bank of England pointed out that in the context of tight labor market and relatively elastic demand, the recent data has shown a significant upward trend, which indicates that the inflation process will be more persistent.

“The MPC will continue to monitor closely for signs of persistent inflationary pressures across the economy, including tightness in the labor market, and the performance of wage growth and service price inflation. If there is evidence of more persistent pressures, further tightening of monetary policy will be warranted, ’ the statement read.

Policymakers are trying to tighten monetary policy enough to calm inflationary pressures without triggering a full-blown mortgage crisis and recession.

Bank of England Governor Bailey pointed out on Thursday that although the economy has performed better than expected, inflation is still too high and measures must be taken to deal with it. “We know it’s difficult and it’s understandable that many people with mortgages or loans are concerned about what this means for them. But if we don’t raise rates now, things could be worse later,” he said.

In advanced economies, inflation is proving harder to contain than central banks predicted a few months ago, dashing hopes that rate hikes will soon stop. Norges Bank also announced a 50 basis point rate hike on Thursday, while the Swiss National Bank raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points. Both central banks have warned of further rate hikes in the coming months.

In addition, in recent weeks, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia have all announced rate hikes of 25 basis points. The U.S. Federal Reserve, despite leaving its key interest rate unchanged at its meeting this month, also signaled it would not stop raising rates.

The UK economy has barely grown since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022, sending energy and food prices soaring. The Bank of England had forecast a winter recession but raised its growth forecast in May as the economy proved more resilient than expected. But economists now worry that rising energy and food prices, combined with a sharp rise in borrowing costs, could tip the UK economy into recession.

Continued rate hikes are causing pain for UK homeowners. Unlike the 15-30-year mortgage rate fixed term in the United States, the UK mortgage rate is usually 2-5 years, so more families are facing the pressure of a sharp rise in mortgage interest. Since the end of 2021, the Bank of England has raised its key interest rate from 0.1% to 5%.

While markets have partially priced in the sharp rate hike, some analysts said the majority in favor of a hike signaled a sense of urgency in the MPC.

Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said the “hawkish super-hike” came at a critical time for the economy, suggesting policymakers wanted to get ahead in the fight against inflation. machine.

Little noted that the UK found itself the worst performer of the major Western economies, with a cost-of-living crisis fueled by rising energy and food prices exacerbated by structural labor shortages, which have now translated into rising wages.

“Inflationary pressures have shown greater persistence and momentum than in other Western economies, forcing the central bank into a hawkish stance. Today’s statement adds to the sentiment of higher final interest rates, which could be as high as 6% worry,” he said.

While all advanced economies have experienced similar post-pandemic inflationary pressures, headline inflation in the UK has slowed at a much slower pace, while its core inflation rate is significantly higher than that of all other G10 members and remains accelerating.

(Article source: Jiemian News)

Article source: Interface News

Original title: Inflation in developed economies is difficult to reduce, and British hawks raise interest rates by 50 basis points

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

