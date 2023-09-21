Inflation in Germany will soon fall: these are the reasons

Inflation is likely to ease in the coming weeks, including for food. Benjamin Nolte / Picture Alliance

The inflation rate in Germany was still very high at 6.1 percent in August. From late summer onwards, prices are likely to rise much more slowly.

This is shown by a look at the price development at upstream economic levels such as imports, producers and wholesalers. Our graphics show how significantly prices there are actually falling.

In August, general inflation was once again held up by special effects, which will also disappear from September. It is still too early to give the all-clear. Prices continue to rise, albeit more slowly.

Consumers in Germany are suffering from a historic wave of inflation. Not only have prices risen particularly sharply, the wave of inflation has also lasted for a particularly long time. In August the inflation rate was still 6.1 percent. Food was almost ten percent more expensive than a year ago. However, inflation is likely to decrease noticeably in the next few weeks and some prices may even fall. This also applies to some foods. From September onwards, the general inflation rate should also fall noticeably. This is shown by a look at new figures and facts.

1. Import prices are falling at a record pace

Die Import prices fall, and the rate of price decline is even increasing. This is particularly due to the prices for energy imports. Prices for gas, oil and coal also rose the most after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In July 2023, import prices were a whopping 13.2 percent lower than the previous year. This was the largest year-on-year price decline since January 1987, more than 26 years, the shared Federal Statistical Office with.

Energy imports were around 47 percent cheaper in June than a year ago. But even without taking energy prices into account, import prices were 3.1 percent lower in May. The graphic shows that the great pressure on import prices from energy prices is over.

2. Producer prices are falling more than ever before

For companies that produce in Germany, price pressure has been easing for months. Prices for manufacturers have actually been falling at a rapid pace for two months. In August, producer prices were 12.6 percent lower than a year ago. This was the second decline in prices at this level since November 2020 and the largest decline in the history of the Federal Republic. Producer prices are therefore developing significantly more favorably than the general inflation rate.

Prices for agricultural products have been falling at the producer level since June. Prices here in July were 3.7 below the previous year, said the Federal Statistical Office with. This was the fourth consecutive decline. Vegetable products in particular, such as fruit, vegetables and grain, became around 10 percent cheaper at the producer level. Prices for animal products were roughly stable.

3. Wholesale prices have been falling for months

Wholesale is even closer to consumers. The prices for August are already available here. They were 2.7 percent lower than a year ago. In wholesale, this was the fifth price decline in a row. Compared to the previous month, wholesale prices rose slightly by 0.2 percent.

In wholesale, too, year-on-year falling energy prices in particular are providing relief. Oil products were 16 percent cheaper than a year ago. There are mixed signals from wholesalers regarding food prices: grain, seeds and animal feed have become significantly cheaper. In contrast, wholesale prices for live animals, fruit, vegetables and meat increased.

4. Fewer companies want to increase their prices

The regular shows that the battle against inflation has not yet been won Survey by the ifo Institute on price plans of the companies. A majority of companies are still planning price increases. In August, their price expectations decreased slightly. “The decline in inflation will take a long time,” says ifo economics director Timo Wollmershäuser.

There is also relief from another price driver of the past few months: Delivery bottlenecks in retail and the Materialknappheit for companies is also continuing to decline according to current ifo surveys.

4. How quickly inflation falls depends on competition – and oil prices

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, inflation is not only falling, but many prices are actually falling.

The fourth graphic shows what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. They follow the prices for imports, at producers and wholesalers. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the 2021 and 2022 price shocks, consumer prices did not rise as quickly or as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly or strongly.

From September onwards, a statistical effect will also cause the inflation rate to fall. In 2022, the state reduced prices in the months of June to August with the fuel discount and the 9 euro ticket. Because these measures do not currently exist, the inflation rate in June, July and August 2023 will be higher compared to the previous year. From September onwards the year-on-year comparison will return to normal.

“In September, the inflation rate is expected to fall by an estimated 1.5 percentage points because the effect of the 9-euro ticket and the fuel discount will then no longer apply compared to the previous year,” calculates Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer. Because of this effect, the economists at the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba) are also predicting a significant decline in inflation from September onwards: “Towards the end of the year, values ​​of around four percent should be possible.”

Conclusion: The general inflation rate should decline noticeably from September. Individual products can also become cheaper for consumers. Overall, price increases are likely to continue for some time, albeit at a subdued level. How quickly retail prices return to normal now depends primarily on effective competition. The recent rise in oil prices is also a cause for concern. They have roughly reached the level of November 2022 again. This could also reignite inflation.

