This morning Istat published the preliminary inflation estimates for December. As stated in the report by IG Italia, the consumer price index (CPI) fell slightly to +11.6% on an annual basis compared to +11.8% in the month of November. On a monthly level, however, the increase was higher than expected at +0.3% (expectations unchanged at +0.1%) but lower than the previous value of +0.5%.

The index Corewhich excludes the baskets of food and energy goods, recorded an increase to +3.8% (it was +0.8% in 2021) while excluding energy alone the increase was +4.1%.

Inflation harmonized instead, it was +12.3% y/y in line with consensus expectations but down compared to 12.6% in November while on a monthly basis it increased by +0.2% in December but slowing down compared to the previous +0.7%.

Istat announces that i Energy goods continue to be the component that weighs the most on the CPI even if at the aggregate level they showed a slowdown compared to the month of November (+67.6%) with an increase of +64.7% followed by unprocessed food (+9.5%) and transport-related services (+6%).

Instead, to support the bullish momentum in inflation regulated energy goods remain, which went from +57.9% to +70.3%, followed by processed food (from +14.3% to +14.9%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +5.5% to +6.2%).

The effects on the markets

Stock exchanges did not react sharply to the publications of the CPI Italian. On the contrary, the European financial centers show little movement and much uncertainty with declines very close to breakeven. Around 15:30, the Italian Ftse Mib lost 0.1%, the German Dax -0.3%, the French Cac 40 -0.1%, while the English Ftse 100 and the Spanish Ibex 35 gained 0 .7% and 0.4% respectively.

On the forex marketEUR/USD was up slightly to 1.06 while the single currency also gained against the yen and the British pound.

The forecasts of IG Italy

“Inflation in Italy seems to have not yet been eradicated effectively with the growth of energy and food goods which continues to support a rise in the CPI, although this is slightly slower than in previous months” say the experts of IG Italia.

Despite this, continues IG Italia, “the drop in natural gas prices could allow inflation to grow less violently in the coming months and therefore begin a decisive downward acceleration as happened in other European countries, Germany and France in primis”.

A possible slowdown in price growth would put further pressure on the ECB which will have to decide on the next monetary policy decisions in February. Despite this, IG Italia concludes, “the Frankfurt institute seems to remain resolute in the want to maintain an aggressive approach on rates until we see a sustained decline in prices at the aggregate level.”