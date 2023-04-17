Inflation in Italy, the ranking of the cities with the highest prices

According to the final data for March released today by Istat, annual inflation decreases to 7.6%, from 9.1% in the previous month. Families who were hoping for a shot in the arm still find themselves with skyrocketing prices. The alarm comes from consumers: «The slowdown in inflation recorded in March by Istat is unfortunately an optical illusion due to the reduction in electricity and gas bills, while the goods most purchased by families, from food to shopping trolleys, continue to grow at a dizzying rate. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the Istat data. What is going on? «The drop in inflation is once again due solely to the drop in electricity and gas tariffs on the protected and free markets, but for all other products we are still in the presence of a price emergency, with the shopping cart going up by 12.6% over the year – analyzes Codacons -. Inflation at 7.6% is equivalent to a higher expenditure of +2,223 euros per year for the “typical” family, which rises to +2,879 euros for a nucleus with two children».

Genoa is the city where prices run the most. In fact, the territorial differences in terms of retail prices are very strong. Codacons, on the basis of the provincial data released today by Istat, has drawn up the ranking of the cities where inflation grows the most in March, and the related spending effects on families based on the average consumption of resident citizens. Genoa is the city where inflation grows the most in March, with a rate of 9.8%, followed by Potenza, where prices increase by only 4.8% on an annual basis. In Bolzano and Milan the heaviest repercussions, with the “typical” family spending over 2,200 euros more on an annual basis due to inflation. Turin is 8% as well as Florence.

Similar tones come from the National Consumer Union. «Inflation is slowing down, but it’s still a sting for the shopping cart. The drop from 12.7% to 12.6% is imperceptible. A blow, that of the housewife of Voghera who goes to the market every day, equal to 781 euros per family, which reaches 963 for a couple with 1 child, 1062 euros for one with 2, 1259 for one with 3 or more children » says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

«It is urgent that the prices of food products go down and return to being normal and sustainable for families. The cost of living, even if at a lower rate, continues to rise more and more. If for a couple with two children, inflation at 7.6% means an overall sting of 2292 euros on an annual basis, 1015 of these are used only to meet the 13.2% increases in food and drink. For a couple with 1 child, the total additional expense is equal to 2102 euros, a good 916 just for food and drink. On average for a family the blow is 1755 euros, 744 for food products and soft drinks. The primacy always belongs to large families with more than 3 children with a blow of 2588 euros, 1212 just to feed and quench their thirst» concludes Dona.