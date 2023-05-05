Inflation in Switzerland – Inflation continues to fall in April – News

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.
- After rising sharply in the first two months of the year, inflation in Switzerland fell significantly again in March and April.
- Specifically, annual inflation fell to 2.6 percent in April from 2.9 percent in March, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS).
Inflation had already fallen back to the level of the end of 2022 in March. In the first two months of the year, it had risen significantly due to higher electricity and flight prices.
Compared to the previous month, the national consumer price index (CPI) remained stable at 106.0 points. Analysts surveyed by AWP had expected a slight increase of 0.1 to 0.3 percent.
sda/sibl;hosb
