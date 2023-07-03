Inflation in Switzerland – inflation falls below two percent in June – News

Annual inflation in Switzerland fell again clearly in June. Inflation fell to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent in May, according to the Federal Statistical Office (BFS). Inflation was last below two percent in January 2022. However, economists do not want to give the all-clear just yet.

In the last year and a half, inflation had skyrocketed, initially due to higher raw material prices and supply bottlenecks, later electricity prices in Germany provided a further boost. But things have been going downhill since March.

With the current value, Switzerland remains well below that in the euro zone, for example, where an inflation rate of 5.5 percent was last measured.

The price of oil makes the difference

The main reason for the sharp decline in Switzerland is the lower oil price. “While oil prices were at a very high level in June last year, they are significantly lower this year,” said UBS economist Alessandro Bee. He puts the effect on the current inflation rate at 0.5 percentage points.

According to economists, other reasons for the decline are the easing of supply bottlenecks, which lead to lower car prices, and the strong Swiss franc. On the other hand, there were only clear price increases for certain foods, restaurant visits and hotel accommodation.

No signs of a wage-price spiral

Price increases for services, which would indicate a wage-price spiral, are very low, emphasized Karsten Junius from Bank Safra Sarasin. As a result, Switzerland is the first currency area in which both the overall inflation rate and the core inflation rate (1.8 percent) are back in the target range of below two percent.

Seen in this way, one could give the all-clear on inflation.

“The rate of inflation has ended its climb,” said Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank. The Bantleon Institute says: “Seen in this way, one could give the all-clear on inflation.” However, the expert from Bantleon puts the emphasis in this sentence on the word “could”. In his opinion, the inflation problem is not over. This is ensured not least by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) itself, which actually wants to fight inflation.

Because of the higher interest rates, rents rose from October, which will be reflected in a noticeable increase in the inflation rate. In addition, the SNB is provoking persistently high wage agreements – which is also fueling price pressure.

More rate hikes?

Other economists are also criticizing the SNB. According to Raiffeisen expert Alexander Koch, according to the figures available, “there is no longer any reason for the SNB to be so worried about the risk of stronger second or even third-round price effects”.

The majority of experts nevertheless assume that the SNB will continue to tighten interest rates. The choice of words by the currency watchdogs after the last situation assessment a week and a half ago was too clear. There is some understanding of this. It is still too early to allay fears of second-round effects, stressed something UBS expert Bee.

