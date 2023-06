Energy prices fell sharply by 5.6 percent year-on-year in June after a 1.8 percent drop in May. Meanwhile, food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 11.7 percent from a 12.5 percent increase in May. Non-energy industrial goods rose by 5.5 percent after 5.8 percent previously. Services prices increased by 5.4 percent, after 5.0 percent in May.

