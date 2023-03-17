External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates significantly – that means today for your money

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Of concern is the extent to which inflation has broken away from the initial shock in energy prices and spread throughout the economy. That shows the important core rate of inflation, which excludes energy and food prices. It rose again in February from 5.3 to 5.6 percent. This is the highest value since the euro was introduced in 1999.

Core inflation is also the most important benchmark for interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank, which aims for an inflation rate of two percent.

Inflation rates in the euro zone vary greatly

In the fight against inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB in the short term is currently 3.5 percent. The interest rate at which banks can invest money with the ECB is currently 3.0 percent. Experts expect the ECB to raise interest rates further into the summer. However, the ECB must also pay attention to the turbulence in the banks.

Higher interest rates are seen as a tried and tested tool in the fight against inflation. However, they only affect prices with a delay, slow down the already ailing economy and burden debtors, including highly indebted countries, with additional costs. Depending on the business model and investment strategy, they mean opportunities and risks for banks.

The highest inflation rates in the European currency area are in Latvia at 20 percent and the other Baltic states, Poland and the Czech Republic at over 17 percent. Inflation is lowest in small Luxembourg at 4.8 percent, followed by Spain at 6.0 percent and Greece at 6.5 percent. With an inflation rate of 9.3 percent, Germany is slightly above the average in the European calculation. In important countries such as Spain and France, but also in Poland and the Czech Republic, inflation rose again in February.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates significantly – that means today for your money

The inflation rate in the euro zone remains at a high level. Inflation is settling in Europe. The inflation rate in the euro zone fell only minimally from 8.6 to 8.5 percent in February, according to the statistics agency Eurostat. See also The Green pass divides the supply chains. Restaurateurs and operators feel "punished", but there are those who consider it a right and necessary step Food replaced energy as the biggest price driver. Most importantly, inflation also spreads throughout the economy. This shows the important core rate of inflation for all other goods and services. It rose from 5.3 to 5.6 percent and thus to the highest value since the introduction of the euro in 1999. The inflation rate in the euro zone fell minimally from 8.6 percent to 8.5 percent in February. This was announced by the statistics office Eurostat on Friday. This was the fourth consecutive decline. The inflation rate in the euro zone peaked in October at 10.6 percent. However, inflation is spreading more and more throughout the economy and gnawing there. Prices in Europe in February were mainly driven by food. They rose in price by 15 percent after 14 percent in the previous month. On the other hand, energy prices fell from 19 to less than 14 percent. Food has thus replaced energy as the biggest price driver. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Of concern is the extent to which inflation has broken away from the initial shock in energy prices and spread throughout the economy. That shows the important core rate of inflation, which excludes energy and food prices. It rose again in February from 5.3 to 5.6 percent. This is the highest value since the euro was introduced in 1999.

Core inflation is also the most important benchmark for interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank, which aims for an inflation rate of two percent.

Inflation rates in the euro zone vary greatly

In the fight against inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB in the short term is currently 3.5 percent. The interest rate at which banks can invest money with the ECB is currently 3.0 percent. Experts expect the ECB to raise interest rates further into the summer. However, the ECB must also pay attention to the turbulence in the banks.

Higher interest rates are seen as a tried and tested tool in the fight against inflation. However, they only affect prices with a delay, slow down the already ailing economy and burden debtors, including highly indebted countries, with additional costs. Depending on the business model and investment strategy, they mean opportunities and risks for banks.

The highest inflation rates in the European currency area are in Latvia at 20 percent and the other Baltic states, Poland and the Czech Republic at over 17 percent. Inflation is lowest in small Luxembourg at 4.8 percent, followed by Spain at 6.0 percent and Greece at 6.5 percent. With an inflation rate of 9.3 percent, Germany is slightly above the average in the European calculation. In important countries such as Spain and France, but also in Poland and the Czech Republic, inflation rose again in February.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates significantly – that means today for your money

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

