Business

Inflation in the US falls to 4 percent – ​​the Fed before interest rate pause

by admin
Inflation in the US falls to 4 percent – ​​the Fed before interest rate pause
The inflation rate in the US continued to fall in May. Prices are rising more slowly in the US than before the start of the Ukraine war.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Inflation in the US continues to cool down and is also developing more favorably in Europe.

The inflation rate fell significantly in May from 4.9 to 4.0 percent. This is the lowest level in more than two years.

The data fuel expectations that the US Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged for the first time at its meeting this Wednesday after ten rate hikes in a row.

Inflation in the US fell again in May. Consumer prices rose by just 4.0 percent year-on-year, after 4.9 percent in April. In the USA, inflation has thus cooled to its lowest level for more than two years.

Analysts had expected inflation to fall to 4.1 percent.

The noticeable drop in inflation in the US is fueling expectations that the US Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting this Wednesday for the first time in over a year. It would be the first interest rate break after ten rate hikes in a row. The Federal Reserve had them policy rates for the USA last increased by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent in May. This is the highest policy rate in 16 years.

Die European Central Bank (ECB) will then decide on the key interest rates for the euro zone on Thursday. Spikes by the ECB have made it clear that they intend to raise interest rates again. In the euro zone and in Germany, the inflation rate in May was 6.1 percent, significantly higher than in the USA.

In the USA, rents and used cars rose the most, according to the zcompetent authority with. Energy sources became cheaper by 11 percent than a year ago. Food prices rose 6.7 percent.

Core inflation also fell from 5.5 to 5.3 percent. This rate does not take into account the often fluctuating energy and food prices. The core rate of inflation shows how firmly inflationary pressures have become entrenched throughout the economy. The core rate is also a key factor in interest rate decisions US Federal Reserve. Like the ECB, the Fed is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent.

