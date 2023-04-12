External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Top bank economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates two more times – and then a long phase of high interest rates until 2024

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In a monthly comparison to February, prices rose 0.1 percent. The core rate rose 0.4 percent month-on-month.

The different development of the general inflation rate and the core rate shows that the inflation process has shifted more and more. Energy was even 6.4 percent cheaper in the US in March than a year ago. Food prices were 8.5 percent higher. Inflation in the USA is now also being driven by housing costs. They rose by 8.2 percent year-on-year.

US Federal Reserve decides on interest rates on May 3rd

The inflation rate is the most important target value for the interest rate policy of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is aiming for a core inflation rate of 2 percent. It will next decide on key interest rates in the USA on May 3rd. It had raised the key interest rate nine times since spring 2022, but recently slowed down the rate hikes. In mid-March, the Fed raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.

On May 4th, one day after the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) will also decide on the key interest rates in the euro zone. In Europe, inflation rates are on average even higher than in the USA and are also declining more slowly. The ECB started raising interest rates later than the US Fed and most recently raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage points in March. Their two most important interest rates are currently 3.0 and 3.5 percent.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Top bank economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates two more times – and then a long phase of high interest rates until 2024

The inflation rate in the US fell to 5.0 percent in March. Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire The inflation rate in the US fell from 6.0 to 5.0 percent in March. On the other hand, the important core rate of inflation excluding energy and food prices rose slightly from 5.5 to 5.6 percent. See also The car market is doing well at the beginning of 2023, registrations up by 19% Economists and analysts had expected the inflation rate to fall to 5.2 percent on average. The data gives the US Federal Reserve leeway for its next interest rate decision in early May. Your dilemma: Inflation in the US is still too high. On the other hand, there are concerns that rising interest rates could force the US economy into recession and cause more banks to run into trouble. Inflation in the US continues to moderate but remains elevated at its core. In March, the general inflation rate fell more than expected from 6.0 to 5.0 percent. This is the lowest level since May 2021. In contrast, the important core rate of inflation – excluding energy and food prices – rose again slightly from 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 5.6 percent. That shared the responsible Statistics Authority on Wednesday with Economists and analysts had expected general inflation in the US to fall to 5.2 percent on average. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In a monthly comparison to February, prices rose 0.1 percent. The core rate rose 0.4 percent month-on-month.

The different development of the general inflation rate and the core rate shows that the inflation process has shifted more and more. Energy was even 6.4 percent cheaper in the US in March than a year ago. Food prices were 8.5 percent higher. Inflation in the USA is now also being driven by housing costs. They rose by 8.2 percent year-on-year.

US Federal Reserve decides on interest rates on May 3rd

The inflation rate is the most important target value for the interest rate policy of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is aiming for a core inflation rate of 2 percent. It will next decide on key interest rates in the USA on May 3rd. It had raised the key interest rate nine times since spring 2022, but recently slowed down the rate hikes. In mid-March, the Fed raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.

On May 4th, one day after the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) will also decide on the key interest rates in the euro zone. In Europe, inflation rates are on average even higher than in the USA and are also declining more slowly. The ECB started raising interest rates later than the US Fed and most recently raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage points in March. Their two most important interest rates are currently 3.0 and 3.5 percent.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too Top bank economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates two more times – and then a long phase of high interest rates until 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

