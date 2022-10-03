Home Business Inflation in Turkey soars to over 151%. But President Erdogan promises more rate cuts
Inflation in Turkey soars to over 151%. But President Erdogan promises more rate cuts

Inflation in Turkey soars to over 151%. But President Erdogan promises more rate cuts

A dog chasing its own tail, at this point under the gaze of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently recalled that he is also an economist. In September, Turkey’s inflation as measured by the consumer price index jumped to the highest pace in 24 years, flying 83% year-on-year. This is what emerges from the country’s National Statistics Office.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 3.08%.

The producer price index was also disclosed, another parameter for measuring inflation which, in the same month, advanced by 4.78% on a monthly basis, up by 151.5% on an annual basis.

In the country of 84 million people, inflation has been galloping for two years, with President Erdogan insisting on putting pressure on the central bank to continue cutting interest rates, despite the flare-up in prices.

“My biggest battle is against interests. Interests are my biggest enemy. Did we lower rates to 12%? It’s enough? No it is not. Rates need to be lowered again, ”Erdogan said at an event held at the end of September.

Those who dared to speak in the upper echelons of the central bank were ousted.

Over the past two months alone, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 200 basis points to 12%, shocking markets. The Turkish lira is currently trading at a record low of 18.56 against the US dollar, and has lost around 28% of its value since the beginning of the year.

In Turkey, the inflation rate started to heat up well before the war in Ukraine:

in January, when Putin’s Russia had not yet invaded the country (the invasion took place on February 24), Turkish inflation was already flying to the record of the last 20 years, with a boom of almost 50%. But independent economists stressed that they believed the true boom was + 110%.

