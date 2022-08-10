In July 2022, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, is estimated to increase by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.9% on a monthly basis. annual (from + 8.0% the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. Istat notes it. Inflation on a trend basis remains high even though it has fallen by a tenth of a percentage point. This is due to contrasting trends. On the one hand, in fact, the prices of energy goods slow down (from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) due to regulated energy sources (from + 64.3% to + 47.9%) with prices unregulated energy which grew by 39.8% (from + 39.9%) and decelerated the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 5.0% to + 4.6%); on the other hand, the prices of processed food goods (from + 8.1% to + 9.5%), of services related to transport (from + 7.2% to + 8.9%), of durable goods (from + 2.9% to + 3.6%), Durable goods (from + 2.8% to + 3.3%) and sundry services (from + 1.1% to + 1.6% ).

“Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7% . On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%), while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods decreases (from -7.9 in June to -7.5 percentage points). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.7%) and processed foodstuffs (+ 1.4%) and is only held back by the decrease in the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs (-1.7%). The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 6.7% for the general index and + 3.3% for the core component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) falls on a monthly basis by 1.1%, due to the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and increases by 8.4% on an annual basis (from +8 , 5% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families (FOI), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.8% on an annual basis.

In July, both the prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 8.2% to + 9.1%) and those of products with a high frequency of purchase (from + 8.4% to + 8.7%). This is what emerges from the definitive data on consumer prices released by Istat. The increase, he notes, had not been observed since September 1984.