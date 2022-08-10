Home Business Inflation increases, + 7.9% on the year in July. The top shopping cart since 1984
Inflation increases, + 7.9% on the year in July. The top shopping cart since 1984

Inflation increases, + 7.9% on the year in July. The top shopping cart since 1984

In July 2022, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, is estimated to increase by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.9% on a monthly basis. annual (from + 8.0% the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. Istat notes it. Inflation on a trend basis remains high even though it has fallen by a tenth of a percentage point. This is due to contrasting trends. On the one hand, in fact, the prices of energy goods slow down (from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) due to regulated energy sources (from + 64.3% to + 47.9%) with prices unregulated energy which grew by 39.8% (from + 39.9%) and decelerated the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 5.0% to + 4.6%); on the other hand, the prices of processed food goods (from + 8.1% to + 9.5%), of services related to transport (from + 7.2% to + 8.9%), of durable goods (from + 2.9% to + 3.6%), Durable goods (from + 2.8% to + 3.3%) and sundry services (from + 1.1% to + 1.6% ).

“Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7% . On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%), while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods decreases (from -7.9 in June to -7.5 percentage points). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.7%) and processed foodstuffs (+ 1.4%) and is only held back by the decrease in the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs (-1.7%). The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 6.7% for the general index and + 3.3% for the core component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) falls on a monthly basis by 1.1%, due to the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and increases by 8.4% on an annual basis (from +8 , 5% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families (FOI), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.8% on an annual basis.

In July, both the prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 8.2% to + 9.1%) and those of products with a high frequency of purchase (from + 8.4% to + 8.7%). This is what emerges from the definitive data on consumer prices released by Istat. The increase, he notes, had not been observed since September 1984.

