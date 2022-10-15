MILANO – Directly and indirectly, inflation also raises the state’s account of the interest to be paid on its public debt. This is what an analysis of Unimpresa starting from the data of the last update note to Def. The interest expenditure, that is to say what the Treasury recognizes to the subscribers of BOTs and BTPs, will rise by a total of over 58 billion euros over four years, from 2022 to 2025. From the state coffers, compared to 2021, will come out 11.4 billion more this year, 14.2 billion more next year, 13.9 billion in 2024 and 18.6 billion in 2025. of the rates triggered in response to the price crisis, and of the forecast of the increase in nominal GDP, that is, at current prices, destined to rise precisely due to the inflation effect, the denominator of the given percentage.

The document foresees that the interest expenditure on public debt is destined to progressively rise in the coming years: as mentioned, the increase in inflation has raised the cost of money, prompting the European Central Bank to raise the reference rate, pushing the I also raised the interest rates applied to Bots and BTPs. During the year, interest rates from the latest government bond auctions recorded progressive increases. This has resulted in an increase in interest: for 2022 alone, the Italian state will pay a total of 11.4 billion euros more, considering that in 2021 the total cost of debt service stood at 63.7 billion and this year will reach 75.1 billion (+ 17.9%).

Next year, the Treasury will pay BOT and BTP subscribers 77.9 billion, equal to 14.2 billion more than in 2021 (+ 22.3%). And again: in 2024, total spending will stop at 77.7 billion, a slight decrease compared to the previous year, but still higher, compared to 2021, by 13.9 billion (+ 21.9%); in 2025, a total of 82.5 billion in direct interest to subscribers of public securities will go out of the state coffers, equal to a difference of 18.6 billion compared to last year (+ 29.3%).

Overall, over the five years in question, the interest expenditure on government bonds will amount to 377.1 billion, a good 58.3 billion more than what would have gone out of the Treasury coffers if inflation had not pushed interest growth, leaving the cost of debt service stable. Interest spending, which compared to GDP was 3.6% in 2021, will rise to 4.0% this year, then it will reach 3.9% in 2023, 3.8% in 2024 and 3.9% % in 2025: compared to last year, therefore, the weight of interest on BOTs and BTPs will always be higher in the four-year period 2022-2025.

Increases are also expected for pensions: in total, between 2022 and 2025, INPS checks will weigh on the state coffers for over 161 billion more: if in 2021, social security payments have reached 286 billion, in 2025 it will arrive to nearly 350 billion.