- After rising sharply in the first two months of the year, inflation in Switzerland fell significantly again in March.
- Inflation is now back at year-end levels.
Specifically, annual inflation fell to 2.9 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS). It rose significantly in January and February due to higher electricity and flight prices, among other things. Now it is trading at the same level as in December.
Imported goods (+3.8%) are still significantly more expensive than a year ago, while domestic goods cost 2.7 percent more than in March 2022. However, both values are lower than in February.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile commodities such as food, energy and fuel, also fell to 2.2 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February.
Compared to the previous month, however, the national consumer price index (CPI) increased slightly by 0.2 percent to 106.0 points. Analysts polled by AWP had expected an increase of 0.2 to 0.5 percent.
SRF 4 News, April 3, 2023, 9 a.m.; sda/spic;schl
