Inflation is ebbing: More stable prices for food are also in sight

Food drives inflation. But the price hikes are slowing down. Picture Alliance

In June, the inflation rate rose again to 6.4 percent. But that was due to special effects. A look at the numbers shows that the wave of inflation is now ebbing away.

This also applies to groceries, the prices of which are still rising particularly quickly. Here, too, the price pressure is easing noticeably.

According to an Ifo survey, fewer companies are planning price increases. And import prices are even falling± – more than ever before.

Consumers in Germany are experiencing a historic wave of inflation. And instead of finally falling, the inflation rate rose again in June to 6.4 percent. Food was even 14 percent more expensive than a year ago. However, this increase in June was a one-off effect. Inflation is likely to ease in the coming weeks, and some prices could even fall. This also applies to food. This is shown by a look at the new facts and figures.

1. Fewer companies want to raise their prices

According to a survey by the Ifo Institute, fewer companies are planning price increases than in previous months. The Ifo researchers regularly ask companies from many sectors about their price plans. From this they calculate the “Ifo price expectations”. The index still shows rising prices, but fell significantly in June. The price expectations in the retail trade with food and luxury goods fell particularly sharply, i.e. in supermarkets and discounters. Not only retailers, but also food manufacturers are planning price cuts for the first time, says Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser.

The survey does not yet show that prices are falling, but in stores “the pace of price increases should gradually slow down”. Buyers of consumer electronics can expect price reductions. In construction, too, prices are likely to fall. On the other hand, many services will become significantly more expensive.

“The price wave will slowly subside in the coming months,” concludes the Ifo Institute. You can find more details and information about the calculation here.

2. Import prices are falling at record speed

Import prices are falling and the rate of price decline is increasing. This is mainly due to the prices for energy imports. They also rose the most after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In May 2023, import prices were a significant 9.1 percent below the previous year. This was the sharpest year-on-year price decline in 14 years, the Federal Statistical Office said.

Energy imports were even around 38 percent cheaper in May than a year ago and 6.4 percent cheaper than in February. Even excluding energy prices, import prices in May were 1.7 percent lower than a year ago. The chart shows that the major pressure from energy prices on import prices is over.

3. Producer prices rise more slowly

Overall, the price pressure is easing for companies that produce in Germany. In May they were producer prices for commercial products is only one percent higher than a year ago. That was the slowest increase in more than two years. Our graphic shows this. The increase in producer prices is now lower than the general inflation rate. In a monthly comparison, producer prices even fell slightly in May to April.

4. In wholesale, prices are falling significantly

Wholesale trade is even closer to consumers. Sales prices in May were 2.6 percent lower than a year ago. This was the second consecutive price decline at this level. Compared to April, wholesale prices fell by 1.1 percent.

In wholesale, too, falling energy prices in particular are helping to ease the situation. Oil products were 22.7 percent cheaper than a year ago. There are also good signs for food: Cereals, seeds and animal feed have become significantly cheaper. The price crisis is also easing in agriculture.

4. Inflation is falling – but only slowly

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, not only is inflation falling, but prices are actually falling. At least that is the case compared to the previous month. Some prices are even lower this spring than a year ago, especially for energy.

The fourth graph indicates what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. It follows the prices at the upstream economic levels such as imports, producer prices and wholesale. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the price shocks caused by the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, consumer prices did not rise as quickly and as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly and strongly.

Conclusion: The general rate of inflation should now decline. Individual products can certainly become cheaper for consumers. Overall, however, the upward trend in prices should continue for some time, albeit subdued.

