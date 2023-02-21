Image source: Tuchong Creative

Economic Observation NetworkreporterLi Xiaodan intern reporter Wang Danni In January 2023, the domestic economy showed a relatively obvious recovery trend, and the market’s expectations for a stable economic recovery were further strengthened. Judging from various macroeconomic indicators in January, inflation was generally moderate and the economic boom bottomed out.

Macro data in January showed that the CPI rose by 2.1% year-on-year. Prices were affected by the Spring Festival. Food prices and non-food prices rose at the same time. The price of hedging pigs fell, and the core CPI rebounded slightly; the PPI continued to shrink, down 0.8% year-on-year. Commodity price fluctuations led to weak PPI; manufacturing PMI recorded 50.1%, and the economic boom bottomed out; new RMB loans reached 4.9 trillion yuan, and the total amount of high-increased credit ushered in a “good start”; M2 increased by 12.6% year-on-year, sky-high Deposits drive M2 to continue to rise.

The “Economic Observer Monthly Observation” launched by the “Economic Observer” is once a month. A total of 12 institutions participated in the monthly macro data forecast.

CPI: Year-on-year growth rate is up, service consumption is recovering

CPIPublished value (YoY):2.1%

The former value:1.8%

CPIForecast (year-over-year):2.1%

Zhong Zhengsheng, chief economist of Ping An Securities, commented:The year-on-year growth rate of CPI rose, but slightly lower than market expectations. The uptick in CPI growth was driven by the low base in the same period last year, and its month-on-month performance was weaker than the monthly average during the Spring Festival in recent years. First, the core CPI was flat year-on-year and seasonal. The supporting factor of the core CPI lies in the rebound in the prices of offline services such as tourism and housekeeping. As the country’s first wave of epidemics peaked and the Spring Festival holiday approached, travel and offline entertainment activities resumed quickly. The drag on the core CPI lies in the weak performance of industrial consumer goods prices, the continuous adjustment of the real estate market, and the current rebound in service prices is not yet comprehensive. Second, food price growth is weaker than seasonality. The prices of pork and edible oil fell rapidly, offsetting the impact of super-seasonal price increases of fruits and vegetables. Third, due to the downward influence of the price centers such as crude oil and thermal coal, the performance of energy-related sub-items was weak.

PPI: Year-on-year lower than market expectations

PPIPublished value (YoY):-0.8%

The former value:-0.7%

PPIForecast (year-over-year):-0.7%

You Chunye, Chief Macro Analyst of Pacific Securities commented:The year-on-year PPI in January was lower than market expectations. On the one hand, the higher base dragged down the year-on-year PPI. On the other hand, crude oil price fluctuations and production recovery were relatively lagging behind, and the decline in PPI expanded. The improvement in production this month was not obvious, so the demand for production materials did not recover significantly, and the prices of the mining industry and raw material industry in the middle and upper reaches continued to decline month-on-month. The performance of subsistence items is generally weak. The possible reason is that the recovery of commodity demand this month is not significant, so there is not enough support for price increases on the production side, especially related to durable consumer goods. In terms of specific industries, crude oil price fluctuations have lowered the PPI of oil-related industries, while the price increase of ferrous metal-related industries has been relatively significant. In addition, in the downstream manufacturing industry, the price performance of the agricultural and sideline food processing industry, food manufacturing industry, and textile and apparel industry is weak, indicating that residents’ consumption of related commodities still needs to be improved.

PMI: bottoming out, economic recovery speeding up

PMIPublished value (YoY):50.1%

The former value:47.0%

PMIForecast (year-over-year):49.7%

He Chao, an analyst at Xiangcai Securities Research Institute, commented:With the major adjustment of the domestic epidemic prevention policy, the economic prosperity is recovering rapidly. In the first month of 2023, the manufacturing PMI has already stood on the line of prosperity and decline. In January, China‘s manufacturing PMI index closed at 50.1, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous month’s level of 47.0. In January, PMI production items recorded 49.8, an increase of 5.2 percentage points from the previous month, and PMI new order items recorded 50.9, an increase of 7 percentage points from the previous month. Showing the characteristics of “both supply and demand”. At the same time, the faster recovery of the new order index than the production index also indicates that the recovery of demand is faster than the recovery of production.

Credit: The total amount ushered in a good start, but the structure still needs to be improved

Add credit announcement value:49000100 million yuan

The former value:14000100 million yuan

Add credit forecast value:39650100 million yuan

Cai Mengyuan, chief macro analyst of Huabao Securities, commented:On the whole, under the combined effect of policies encouraging banks to extend credit earlier and the expected improvement of economic recovery driving the financing demand of market entities to rise, credit ushered in a “good start” in January. In the short term, market confidence may be boosted, but the increase in total credit led by policies may not be able to drive market expectations for a long time. In the future, we still need to see continuous improvement in the financing needs of residents. The current characteristics of weak residents’ credit have not improved, and the willingness of residents to increase leverage is insufficient. Therefore, the downturn in real estate still restricts the full expression of the wide credit effect. Next, we need to pay attention to how to use policies more accurately and effectively to boost residents’ willingness to buy houses.

M2: Driven by deposits M2 Uplink

M2Published value (YoY):12.6%

The former value:11.8%

M2Forecast (year-over-year):11.4%

Xu Dongshi, a macroeconomic analyst at China Galaxy, commented:In January, both M1 and M2 growth rates picked up simultaneously. The rise in M2 was mainly brought about by the rise in household deposits. Resident deposits rose sharply by 6.2 trillion in January, hitting a record high. At the same time, deposits of non-bank financial institutions increased by 1 trillion in January, indicating that residents invested more in the capital market. In January, the total amount of M2 increased by 7.3 trillion, which was basically the same as the increase in residents’ funds. This shows that residents’ consumption has not yet started, residents still rely mainly on deposits, and consumer confidence has not recovered.