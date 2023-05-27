Inflation is running again and Italians are withdrawing money from their current accounts

Inflation starts to grow again, current accounts “lose”. This is why Italians look to other investments

Inflation is on the rise again that because of the increases in energy-related goods in April records a growth of 0.5% monthly and 8.2% on an annual basis. The rise in the inflation index also threatens the real value of the liquidity parked on the accounts currents, because, in fact, over time it reduces the amount of goods that could be bought with that specific amount of money. Many current account holders have thus understood the need to reduce the liquidity of their current accounts and allocate them to more profitable investments.

However, the leap from saver to investor requires a general change in financial culture. European data demonstrate the modest financial literacy in our country. The quality remains limited in some segments of the population such as young people who, on the other hand, need to be involved and informed also with the digital channels that are congenial to them. Millennials especially will need to understand the importance of retirement planning because the inevitable scarcity of compulsory pension benefits will have to induce them to subscribe to a form of pension capable of guaranteeing them a peaceful old age. It will therefore be necessary to make careful choices, think about which actions to take to enhance savings and build an adequate supplementary income.

