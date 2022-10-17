Istat confirms the preliminary estimates of inflation for the month of September. The national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 8.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.4% of the previous month). The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 7.1% for the general index and + 3.6% for the core component

The shopping cart runs, which according to Istat in September grew by 10.9% on an annual basis. We have to go back to August 1983 to find such sustained growth: at the time the increase was 11%. The statistical institute explains that it is not Energy Goods that explain (except for the consequences that their so large growth has triggered) the new acceleration of inflation, but above all the Food Goods (both processed and unprocessed) followed from the recreational, cultural and personal care services, in a context of growing and widespread inflationary tensions.

The further acceleration of inflation on a trend basis, as mentioned, is mainly due to the prices of food goods (whose growth goes from + 10.1% in August to + 11.4%) and processed goods (from +10.4 % to + 11.4%) both unworked (from + 9.8% to + 11%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 4.6% to + 5.7%) . The prices of non-durable goods (from + 3.8% to + 4.6%) and semi-durable goods (from + 2.3% to + 2.8%) also contribute to the acceleration, to a lesser extent. Although slowing down slightly, the prices of energy goods (from + 44.9% in August to + 44.5%) and regulated (from + 47.9% to + 47.7%) continue to grow very broadly. both non-regulated (from + 41.6% to + 41.2%); prices for transport services also decelerated (from + 8.4% to + 7.2%). Core inflation, net of energy and of energy costs, accelerate the prices of goods on an annual basis (from + 11.8% to + 12.5%), while the growth of those of services is substantially stable (from +3 , 8% to + 3.9%).

The prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 9.6% to + 10.9%) and those of products with high frequency of purchase (from + 7.7% to +8, 4%). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of unprocessed food (+ 2%), semi-durable goods (+ 1%), durable goods (+ 0.7%) and processed food (+ 0.5%), partly held back by the drop in the prices of transport services (-4.2% due mostly to seasonal factors). According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increases by 1.6% on a monthly basis, also due to the end of the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and by 9.4% on annual basis (from + 9.1% in the previous month); the preliminary estimate was + 9.5%. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families (Foi), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 8.6% on an annual basis. Growth in consumer prices accelerates for all household groups, but the inflationary differential between less well-off households and those with greater spending capacity continues to widen.