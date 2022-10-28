The rise in prices accelerates in October and reaches 12%. The trend is contained in the preliminary Istat estimates that have just been released: the national consumer price index for the entire community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 3.5% in October on a monthly basis and 11.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.9% in the previous month).

“We must go back to March 1984 for a general Nic index trend of + 11.9%” commented Istat. “The strong acceleration is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (from + 44.5% in September to + 73.2%) and, to a lesser extent, to the prices of food goods (from + 11.4% to +13, 1%).

Furthermore, according to estimates, the prices of food goods, for home and personal care have gone from + 10.9% to + 12.7%, and those of high-frequency purchasing products from + 8.4% to + 8.9%. The prices of food goods (from + 11.4% to + 13.1%), both processed (from + 11.4% to + 13.4%) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to +12, 9%). “It is necessary to go back to June 1983 (when they recorded a trend variation of + 13.0%) to find a growth in the prices of the” shopping cart “, on an annual basis, higher than that of October”, commented Istat in releasing the data.

The numbers mean an upcoming winter that looks difficult for families. The National Consumers Union defines today’s numbers as «a Caporetto» and adds «Inflation was already bleeding the Italians, but now the situation has become truly dramatic! For too long, families had been drawing on their savings to be able to pay for their shopping, electricity and gas bills, and by now the piggy banks are empty ”. The association calculates that “with regard to inflation as a whole, + 11.9% means, for a couple with two children, an overall sting, in terms of an increase in the cost of living, which breaks through the threshold of 4 thousand euros, reaching 4,059 euros on an annual basis, of which 2,219 for housing, electricity and fuel, 1,073 for the shopping cart alone “. The request is for immediate intervention by the Government with retroactive measures on bills, for example by canceling the 10% VAT. “We need to immediately increase the disposable income of those who earn less than 35 thousand euros as Draghi did with the bonus of 200 euros, but, given today’s inflation, quadrupling the amount to 800 euros – says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union -. All thirteenths must also be taxed, if you don’t want a blank Christmas ».

The Codacons talks about the alarm on Christmas consumption. And he asks the government to intervene immediately on pain of economic tragedy. “The energy emergency and the rise in fuels have had disastrous effects on retail prices in the last month, greatly aggravating household spending – explains President Carlo Rienzi – A situation that now triggers the alarm on Christmas consumption because Italians, faced with record inflation, will be forced to tighten their belts on purchases linked to the upcoming holidays. An enormous damage to trade and the national economy that the new government must absolutely avoid, immediately ordering the VAT cut on foodstuffs, which in October recorded a surge of + 13.5% with repercussions for +752 euros per family , in order to lighten household spending and contain the disastrous effects of inflation ”- concludes Rienzi.