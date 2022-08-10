Home Business Inflation, Istat: in July prices at their highest since 1984
Inflation, Istat: in July prices at their highest since 1984

MILANO – The price rush in Italy does not stop. L’State confirms the preliminary inflation estimates released two weeks ago: prices rose by 0.4% on June and 7.9% on July 2021 (from + 8.0% the previous month). It also accelerates the growth of the prices of the so-called “shopping cart”, that is the basket of food, home care and personal goods, which reaches + 9.1%, registering an increase that has not been observed since September 1984.

The slowdown in the prices of energy goods recorded in July does not slow down the long wave of inflationary tensions that are spreading to other product sectors, underlines Istat in commenting on the data released today. In fact, the growth in the prices of processed food, durable and non-durable goods, services relating to transport and various services accelerates, pushing inflation net of energy and fresh food (core component; + 4.1%) and that net of energy goods alone (+ 4.7%) at levels not seen, respectively, since June and May 1996.

Going into the details of the data, as mentioned, the prices of Energy Goods slow down (from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) due to Regulated Energy (from + 64.3% to + 47.9%) with the prices of non-regulated energy which grow by 39.8% (from + 39.9%) and decelerate the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 5.0% to + 4.6%) ; on the other hand, the prices of processed food goods (from + 8.1% to + 9.5%), of services related to transport (from + 7.2% to + 8.9%), of durable goods (from + 2.9% to + 3.6%), Durable goods (from + 2.8% to + 3.3%) and sundry services (from + 1.1% to + 1.6% ).

“Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7% .
On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%), while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%). Both the prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 8.2% to + 9.1%) and those of products with high frequency of purchase (from + 8.4% to +8) accelerate , 7%).

The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.7%) and processed foodstuffs (+ 1.4%) and is only held back by the decrease in the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs (- 1.7%).

The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 6.7% for the general index and + 3.3% for the core component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) falls on a monthly basis by 1.1%, due to the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and increases by 8.4% on an annual basis (from +8 , 5% in the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate.

