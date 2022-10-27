The grip of inflation is also being felt on savings and on households’ ability to save. There are many analyzes on what happens to Italian money in the presence of record inflation rates. Now, the online bank N26 has presented a comparative study: it has analyzed the impact of the current increase in the cost of living on the propensity to consume and save of its customers in Italy and in Europe. The research involved 5 European countries such as Italy, Austria, France, Germany and Spain, analyzing and comparing data on consumption and savings in the use of current accounts by their customers, from January to August 2022.

What emerged? Among the countries taken into consideration, Italy ranks fourth for the percentage of income saved (1.50% of income on average per month). In first place we find Spain (6%), followed by Germany (5%) and Austria (4%), while France is in last place (0.1%).

Furthermore, in comparison with their European neighbors, the saving habits of Italians seem to be the most affected by the increase in the cost of living. In the period analyzed by N26, in fact, Italy appears to be the country that recorded the largest decline in average savings compared to income: since March 2022, Italians have set aside on average 78% less of their income, compared to in the first two months of the year.

Opposite situation compared to German savers, for example, those least affected by the high cost of living: again starting from March 2022, Germany in fact recorded the smallest decrease in the average amount saved (-49%).

In this complex scenario, at European level it is women who save the most, despite the endemic difference in average income with men (which reaches almost 40%): the propensity to save of women clearly emerges from the average figure (5, 9% of income compared to 3.7% of men) and absolute income (112 euros on average each month, compared to 95 euros for men).

The Italian cities in comparison: Bologna “ant” of Italy, Naples saves more than Milan

As for local data, Bologna tops the savings ranking, followed by Naples beating Milan. In fact, the Neapolitans save on average almost 26 euros per month, while the Milanese are at 19 euros. The most prudent as mentioned are the Bolognese who on average manage to set aside more than 33 euros every month. Last in the ranking of the cities analyzed are the Romans, with only 13 euros.

The impact on spending habits

In response to the high cost of living, the analysis of the first months of 2022 shows a partial change in the spending habits of Italians. In particular, Italians cut leisure and entertainment spending (-15.1%), recording the most marked decline in this product category among the countries involved in the study. On the other hand, however, some sectors have not undergone any decline but rather have experienced strong growth, driven by seasonality: in the summer months, in fact, Italians concentrated their expenses on travel and travel, a segment that recorded the greatest increase. high in percentage terms among those analyzed (+ 107%).

The increase in prices also significantly affected the expenses of Italians relating to car management and maintenance, impacted by the increase in gasoline costs, in general on transport costs (+ 53.5%, a record among the countries examined in the study ) and to fill the supermarket trolley (+ 15.6%).

Among the product categories impacted in the other countries in Europe, the expenditure relating to the media and electronics sectors stands out, significantly reduced both in Germany (-7.9%) and in Austria (-15.4%) from March onwards. In both countries, the media and electronics segment is the only one among those examined that has seen a decrease in expenditure both in absolute terms and as a percentage of income.

“As a digital bank, N26 has in its DNA the goal of bringing people closer to the world of finance with simplicity and security. Two key words that must guide the management of our finances and our choices even in the most complicated periods, such as the current one, characterized by a general increase in the cost of living. As the research data tell us, the economic context that has characterized the last few months has already produced the first impacts on the propensity to consume and save on Italian and European consumers. The role of banks at this time is therefore to provide them with tools and skills that can help them better manage their finances, to face with serenity the most stressful questions we face every day: where can I save? How can I best manage my monthly budget? Where do I start saving for a special medium-term project? ” says Andrea Isola, General Manager Italy and South East Europe of N26.