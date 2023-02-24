Home Business Inflation Japan: consumer price index +4.3% in January, core to a record in more than 40 years
Inflation Japan: consumer price index +4.3% in January, core to a record in more than 40 years

Inflation Japan: consumer price index +4.3% in January, core to a record in more than 40 years

In January, Japan’s inflation as measured by the consumer price index rose 4.3% year-on-year, below the 4.5% expected increase but up from the previous increase of 4%. %.

Excluding the unprocessed food price component, Japan’s CPI jumped 4.2% year-on-year, as expected, up from +4% in December, and the record since September 1981, therefore the last few 42 years old.

The core CPI index, which excludes unprocessed food prices and energy prices, advanced by 3.2%, in line with analysts’ estimates and accelerating from the previous +3%.

