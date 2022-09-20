In August, Japan’s inflation as measured by the consumer price index rose by 3% on an annual basis, at a faster rate than the 2.6% rise in the previous month and the + 2.6% expected by economists. The core component of the consumer price index advanced 2.8% year on year, reporting the strongest growth in nearly eight years. Among other things, it is the fifth consecutive month in which Japan’s inflation exceeds the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, known for fighting the problem of deflation for years.