In May, inflation in Japan as measured by the consumer price index rose on an annual basis by 3.2%, slowing down from the previous +3.5%.

However, Japan’s core inflation – which excludes the volatile components of energy prices and food prices – tested a new record in more than 40 years, rising at a rate of 4.3% on an annual basis.

The figure rekindles market expectations of a change in monetary policy by the Bank of Japan which continues to focus on negative rates.

