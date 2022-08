In July, Japan’s inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 2.6% (in line with expectations), but a higher rate than the + 2.4% of the past detection. Excluding the component of fresh food prices, the trend was + 2.4%, as expected. Excluding the components of fresh food prices and energy prices, Japan’s core inflation rose 1.2% from the previous 1% and from 1.1% in the Bloomberg consensus.