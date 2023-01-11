Historic turning point in Japan: the Fast Retailing group – which owns the clothing chain Uniqlo – has announced an increase in employee wages working in Japanese offices up to +40%.

The decision followed an appeal from the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida who, last week, asked companies to support employees, in the face of an inflation rate that, even in the country rather known for deflation, reached the record of the last 40 years.

Indeed, wages have remained flat in Japan, despite booming inflationary pressures.

Inflation runs high here too, so much so that the Bank of Japan has been forced to as well the encore of the historic Christmas shockin December.

Low wages in Japan are a well-known problem: here, in the world‘s third largest economy, the annual pay that is received by employees averaged $39,711 in US dollars in 2021, well below the OECD average ($51,607) and just above the early 90s.

Uniqlo and the case of low wages in Japan

The move of the group to which Uniqlo belongs will anticipate a new era for the labor market made in Japan?

“A parte Fast Retailing – he commented on CNBC Taro Saito, researcher at the NLI Research Institute – there have been some (Japanese) companies that have significantly increased pay raises. This is a positive factor for the Japanese economy”.

At the same time, Saito warned that Fast Retailing could be a coincidence, given that it is a conglomerate that can afford to raise salaries.

Said this, it is the first time in 20 years that the Japanese giant, which operates more than 3,500 clothing stores worldwide, is reviewing its policy of remunerating its entire staff, spokeswoman Pei Chi Tung noted.

The change, explained the spokeswoman, was launched to make the wages and work of the Uniqlo group more competitive on a global level; besides, there was “an urgent need” that wages were raised in Japan, where wages remained low compared to what employees around the world received.

The company emphasized that it has made the decision “in order to compensate all employees appropriately for their ambition and their talents, as well as to increase the company’s growth potential and its competitiveness, in line with global standards”.

Uniqplo’s holding company also admitted that “especially in Japan, wage levels have remained low.”

According to the new remuneration policy, the monthly wages of the employees who have just graduated will rise from

¥255,000 (the equivalent of $1,926 to ¥300,000 increasing nearly 18%). To store managers in their first or second year the pay will be increased by about 35%.

Inflation is also racing here, core to a record high in more than 40 years

Returning to the worm of inflation, the numbers released in Japan at the end of December highlighted that, in November, inflation measured by the core component of the consumer price index increased in the country by 3.7% in November, the highest since the 1981 oil crisis, against a GDP which, during the third quarter – as announced weeks earlier – contracted for the first time in a year, at the annualized rate of 1.2%.

With its global economic outlook report just released, the World Bank announced, among others, also a downgrade on Japan’s 2023 GDP growth.

The state of the economy and monetary policy of the Bank of Japan, including Japan’s monstrous debt level, it has always been watched with great interest by the world.

Japan also appeared in the ranking of Saxo bank’s ten most outrageous predictions for 2023.

Saxo Bank has spoken of a Great Reset, which should lead, among other things, to the Bank of Japan to explicitly move “to monetize all its stakes in the debts, writing them off.”

