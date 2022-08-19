Listen to the audio version of the article

GDP is growing, industrial production is growing but inflation is also growing, reaching a new record in July. This is obtained from the data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, confirming the flash estimate. The euro area annual inflation rate, Eurostat argues, hit a record 8.9% in July 2022, up from 8.6% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.2 percent. Inflation data released by Eurostat. New record for inflation in July after a sharp acceleration in energy and food prices: annual EU inflation stood at 9.8% compared to 9.6% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.5 percent. The lowest annual rates were recorded in France, Malta (both at 6.8%) and Finland (8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (23.2%), Latvia (21.3%) and Lithuania (20.9%). Compared to June, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in three and increased in eighteen. In July, Eurostat continues, the highest contribution to the euro area annual inflation rate came from energy (+4.02 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+2.08 points). services (+1.60 points) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.16 points).

Overall, according to Eurostat, the EU economy continued to grow in the second quarter of 2022 at the same pace as the previous quarter but remained vulnerable to commodity market shocks. The data of the main Member States show a rather contrasting picture and above all the economic sentiment has collapsed: GDP, according to the Eurostat August report, grew on a quarterly basis in France, Italy and Spain, while it remained at the same level. in Germany. EU economic sentiment fell for the fifth consecutive month in July 2022, below its long-term average. This decrease is due to significant losses in industry, services, retail trade and consumer confidence, while confidence in construction has decreased less.

As for the EU industrial production, according to Eurostat it continued to grow in July but at a slower pace than the previous month, while production in the construction sector and in the retail trade decreased in June 2022. In June 2022, the increase in the production of capital goods and energy was partially offset by a decrease in the production of intermediate goods, as well as of durable and non-durable consumer goods. Compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, industrial production increased by 4.4% in June 2022. In all Member States, in June 2022 the monthly changes in industrial production ranged from -3.9% in Romania, – 2.2% in Belgium and from -2.1% in Italy to 3.4% in Greece, 4.8% in Malta and 6.7% in Ireland.

Regarding the labor market and the EU population, the unemployment rate continued to be stable in June 2022, remaining below the pre-pandemic level, and the excess mortality returned to the level recorded in March. 2022.