US inflation does not retreat, indeed the core component accelerates on an annual basis and shows no signs of falling on a monthly basis: Wall Street immediately goes down. Futures on the Dow Jones slide at about 3 pm Italian time by more than 500 points, those on the S&P 500 sink by 2.2%, those on the Nasdaq plummet by more than 3%.

The data on inflation in the United States measured by the consumer price index has been published which, in September, rose on a monthly basis by 0.4%, double compared to expectations, accelerating the pace compared to +0.1 % previous one.

The core component – net of the prices of energy and food goods – jumped by 0.6% on a monthly basis, over the estimated + 0.5% and as in September.

On an annual basis, inflation measured by the CPI index jumped by 8.2%, slowing the pace compared to the 8.5% growth of the previous month, but climbing at a rate higher than the + 8.1% expected by the consensus of analysts.

Core inflation also accelerated its pace, from + 6.3% in August to + 6.5%, in line with expectations.

The trend in the consumer price index confirms the fears of investors (and consumers) related to the flare-up in prices, fueling speculation on interest rate hikes by the Fed which is still very aggressive. On the other hand, the numbers show that, despite the maxi monetary tightening by the American central bank led by Jerome Powell, inflation is not flaring up. The Federal Reserve could therefore lean towards even stronger rate hikes.

Yesterday the minutes relating to the last meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, relating to last September 21st, when the main reference rates were raised by 75 basis points, were released, as expected. The American central bank has brought US rates into the range of 3% to 3.25%, a record since 2008, making the third consecutive tightening of 75 basis points.

The minutes revealed that the Fed intends to continue on the path of rate hikes, until the problem of runaway inflation in the United States is resolved.

“The participants (in the FOMC) – read the Fed minutes – believed that the Commission should move towards, and then maintain, a more restrictive (monetary) policy approach, in order to center the mandate of the Commission, aimed at promoting maximum employment and price stability “.

The minutes from the Fed continue, noting that inflation “shows few signs of weakening so far”, a factor that has led FOMC officials to “revise upwards the outlook on the monetary tightening necessary to achieve the Commission’s objectives”.

Inflation, according to the minutes, remained unacceptable high, well above the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

“Participants noted that recent inflation figures have generally exceeded expectations and that inflation is falling slower than anticipated,” the minutes read again.