Inflation: Many citizens save on groceries

Business Insider /Domink Schmitt/ getty images/ Berkah / Turnervisual/ Imo/ ori-ori /nortongo/ Red Helga / ALEIMAGE/ Science Foto Library / Adobe Stock/ lightgirl

Inflation means that a significant proportion of consumers choose cheaper food. In some cases, entire product groups are removed from the shopping list because of inflation. This was found by the management consultancy “Deloitte” in a new study with 25,000 participants.

According to a new survey, many citizens are saving when buying groceries because of inflation. The increase in prices means that a significant proportion of consumers either choose cheaper food or delete certain product groups from the shopping list, as the auditing company Deloitte announced on Wednesday in Munich.

Accordingly, 37 percent said that they now prefer to buy the cheaper own brands of the supermarket chains. More than a third – 35 percent – bought cheap meat. A fifth said they have bought less groceries than they intended.

read too

“In the end, the customer pays for it”: Rewe boss criticizes price demands and delivery problems in the food industry

As part of the annual Global Consumer Pulse Survey, Deloitte surveyed 25,000 consumers in 25 countries; in Germany it was 1,000 in April. According to Deloitte, there was also a supplementary survey in June with an identical sample.

Compared to neighboring countries, the German population is traditionally considered to be comparatively frugal when it comes to buying groceries. The survey confirmed this: 35 percent said that when it comes to groceries, they pay particular attention to the money. According to Deloitte, Germans spend an average of 15 percent of their monthly budget on groceries, compared to 18 percent in Italy and 17 percent in France.

read too

“Just eat the biscuit”: That’s why you shouldn’t do without food when building muscle, says a top athlete

However, a growing proportion of consumers also prefer to buy healthy and therefore more expensive food – i.e. fresh food instead of cheaper ready-made meals. 23 percent assigned themselves to the “healthy” nutrition type.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

