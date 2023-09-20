Home » Inflation, now it’s up to the price of potatoes: + 26%
Business

Inflation, now it’s up to the price of potatoes: + 26%

by admin
Inflation, now it’s up to the price of potatoes: + 26%

And now it’s the turn of the potatoes. With the collapse of production linked to bad weather – one tuber in four was lost – the price increase accelerated by an average of 26% and so to buy a kilo of potatoes consumers find themselves having to pay up to 2.30 euros against an original cost of 0.54 euros. The speculation alarm comes from Coldiretti which also underlines the risk for Italian growers who also have to face the increase in imports. But the climate has also seen an increase in the production of tropical fruit made in Italy. According to the agricultural organization led by Ettore Prandini, the cultivation of bananas, avocados and mangoes has practically tripled in the space of five years, reaching almost 1200 hectares between Puglia, Sicily and Calabria. This also explains the fact that according to a report by the Enpaia-Censis Agricultural World Observatory, Italians consider agriculture to be the key to finding long-lasting and far-reaching solutions in the face of the worsening of some global threats to environmental sustainability. In fact, the study shows that for 68.9% of citizens, agriculture plays a primary role in addressing the effects of global warming and is fully committed to promoting environmental sustainability. It is a belief that finds a consensus across social groups, and in particular is shared by 58.8% of young people, 68.5% of adults and 75.1% of elderly people. From the Observatory it emerges how Italian agriculture is in constant productive transformation, and how its companies (690 thousand) and its employees (834 thousand) have activated virtuous mechanisms of adaptation to climate change, creating the conditions for a sustainable food supply, safe, accessible and confirmed by family purchases.

You may also like

Hua Xizi’s Apology and Li Jiaqi’s Douyin Certification...

Resolution 25 of 09/14/2023 – Assignment of consultancy...

Macau Welcomes Surge in Tourist Arrivals, Breaking Records...

How this can be possible for managers

The EU rules on truck emissions do not...

Economist warns about AI: Falling wages, two-class society

The US Dollar Continues to Rise, But Signs...

How the Expected Revenue Growth of Online Entertainment...

Kenya: a web-Country presentation for Italian companies on...

Corona vaccine – Lonza stops vaccine production for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy