Inflation, now it’s up to the price of potatoes: + 26%

And now it’s the turn of the potatoes. With the collapse of production linked to bad weather – one tuber in four was lost – the price increase accelerated by an average of 26% and so to buy a kilo of potatoes consumers find themselves having to pay up to 2.30 euros against an original cost of 0.54 euros. The speculation alarm comes from Coldiretti which also underlines the risk for Italian growers who also have to face the increase in imports. But the climate has also seen an increase in the production of tropical fruit made in Italy. According to the agricultural organization led by Ettore Prandini, the cultivation of bananas, avocados and mangoes has practically tripled in the space of five years, reaching almost 1200 hectares between Puglia, Sicily and Calabria. This also explains the fact that according to a report by the Enpaia-Censis Agricultural World Observatory, Italians consider agriculture to be the key to finding long-lasting and far-reaching solutions in the face of the worsening of some global threats to environmental sustainability. In fact, the study shows that for 68.9% of citizens, agriculture plays a primary role in addressing the effects of global warming and is fully committed to promoting environmental sustainability. It is a belief that finds a consensus across social groups, and in particular is shared by 58.8% of young people, 68.5% of adults and 75.1% of elderly people. From the Observatory it emerges how Italian agriculture is in constant productive transformation, and how its companies (690 thousand) and its employees (834 thousand) have activated virtuous mechanisms of adaptation to climate change, creating the conditions for a sustainable food supply, safe, accessible and confirmed by family purchases.

Related