Istat has released the final data on inflation for October in Italy. In the month under review, the Nic, the national consumer price index for the entire community, showed increases of 3.4% on the month and 11.8% on the year. Preliminary data indicated increases of 3.5% on the month and 11.9% on the year. Istat therefore slightly reduced the share, which however remains at the highest level since March 1984, driven once again by the rise in energy prices. In September, the index had recorded increases of 0.3% on the month and 8.9% on the year.

The trend in prices alarms consumer associations who are asking for interventions from the Government, such as the cut in VAT on food and basic necessities. The fear is of a flop for Christmas expenses. “Regarding inflation, we are facing a national emergency that seriously threatens the upcoming Christmas consumption,” says Codacons, commenting on the final data provided today by Istat. «Inflation at 11.8% is a real threat to the health of our country and determines a record sting for Italians, considering the total consumption of a “typical” family, equal to +3,625 euros per year – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – Only for food (+13.5% in October) a nucleus finds itself spending an average of +752 euros on an annual basis and, as shown by sales data, citizens are reacting by cutting spending on food ». «A situation that is now triggering the alarm on Christmas consumption because Italians, faced with record inflation, will be forced to tighten their belts even on purchases related to the upcoming holidays. An enormous damage to trade and the national economy that the new government must absolutely avoid, by immediately arranging the cut in VAT on food and basic necessities» adds Rienzi.

The Codacons then points out how at a territorial level the growth of prices is highly diversified, with different effects on household pockets: the black shirt of inflation belongs to Sicily in October, with retail price lists growing on average by 14.4 % on an annual basis, resulting in a sting, considering the consumption of a family residing on the island, equal to +3,487 euros per household. On the other hand, Valle d’Aosta records the best performance, with the rate rising “only” by 8.8% and a burden equal to an average of 2,962 euros per nucleus on an annual basis, even in the presence of a significantly higher than in Sicily.

Urgent interventions are also requested by the National Consumer Union: «The Government with the Aid quater Decree has done nothing against the expensive household bills or to increase their purchasing power, referring everything to the Budget Law. But this choice will lead to a white Christmas, with consequences for consumption and GDP. Instead, immediate interventions are urgently needed, such as detaxing the thirteenth month, giving a bonus of 600 euros to those who earn less than 35 thousand euros, tripling Draghi’s bonus, zeroing the VAT on electricity and gas bills for this fourth quarter. We cannot limit ourselves to a distant cut in the tax wedge, however, as announced by the Minister of Enterprise Urso, only two thirds of which is destined for the worker» affirms Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

Visco on the price increase: “It cannot be eliminated with higher wages”. And on the rate hike: “Continue like this but the approach will be less aggressive”. See also Petrol and diesel, the price drops: here's how much it costs per liter and the four best apps to find the cheapest distributors November 16, 2022



Calculations per household are salted. «For food and drinks alone, which are up 13.5% today, a family will pay an average of 761 euros more on an annual basis. A blow that rises to 1038 euros for a couple with 2 children, 937 for a couple with 1 child. In the case of couples with 3 children, then, there is a record blow of 1240 euros in the twelve months» says Dona.

«As regards inflation as a whole, the +11.8% means, for a couple with two children, an overall blow, in terms of the increase in the cost of living, which is close to 4,000 euros, 3,999 euros on a yearly, of which 2151 for housing, electricity and fuel, 1073 for the shopping trolley alone. For a couple with 1 child, the additional annual expense is equal to 3712 euros. On average, the price increase for a family is 3267 euros, 1954 for the house, 789 for the shopping trolley alone. As always, the primacy belongs to large families with more than 3 children with a blow equal to 4494 euros, 1274 for food and for home and personal care» concludes Dona.