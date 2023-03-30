Dhe high inflation seems to be taking hold in Germany. For a long time, inflation was mainly due to high energy costs, but now food prices are becoming the protagonist. Overall, the inflation rate in March 2023 was not as high as in the previous months: At 7.4 percent, the inflation rate was lower than it has been since last August, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office. But behind the March slowdown, new inflationary tendencies are already building up – consumers in this country will probably be the next to hit.