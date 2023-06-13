Inflation rate falls to 6.1 percent in May – “The crisis is not over yet”

External content not available

Energy prices rose by only 2.6 percent year-on-year. A base effect plays a role here. The jump in prices after the start of the Ukraine war is now missing from the statistics in a year-on-year comparison. Food was 14.9 percent more expensive in May than in April.

In addition, inflation is eating away at the economy as a whole. This shows the core rate of inflation for all other goods and services. It only fell from 5.8 to 5.4 percent in May and is now about as high as the general inflation rate.

In a monthly comparison, many prices at least fell slightly. Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in April. Food prices also fell slightly by 0.3 percent. Fresh vegetables in particular became cheaper. Energy prices fell somewhat more sharply at minus 1.4 percent. The launch of the Deutschlandticket in local transport also brought relief. In total, network tickets were 26.6 percent cheaper, and the prices for local train journeys fell by 5.2 percent.

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 6.3 percent in May. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe. EU-wide, prices also rose by 6.1 percent in May.

“The consumer crisis is far from over”

The consumer advice centers are warning many people of continued hardship because of the high prices. “The consumer crisis is far from over,” said the head of the Federal Association (vzbv), Ramona Pop, of the German Press Agency. “Financial worries are forcing people to save in all areas of everyday life: from energy consumption to travel.” According to a survey commissioned by the association, 44 percent of citizens are currently cutting back on food purchases. Last year it was 35 percent in the survey. Pop demanded that the federal government provide more financial security.

According to the survey for the consumer advice centers, more people than in the previous year state that they are restricting themselves in response to high prices. Visits to bars and restaurants were mentioned by 61 percent after 53 percent previously. 56 percent save on vacation and travel after 50 percent previously. According to their own statements, 76 percent are now saving on energy consumption compared to 78 percent a year ago.

For the survey, 1500 German-speaking people aged 14 and over in private households were interviewed by telephone from April 11 to 27 by the Forsa Institute.

With material from dpa.

Import prices graphics Inflation recedes in May: These graphs give hope that inflation in Germany is now slowly normalizing

