Inflation rate falls to 7.2 percent

The trend in food was responsible for the slight relaxation: The price of food “only” increased by 17.2 percent compared to the same month last year, after 22.3 percent in March. Dairy products (+34.8 percent), bread and cereal products (+21.3 percent), fish, fish products and seafood (+19.7 percent) as well as sugar, jam, honey and other confectionery (+19.6 percent) rose particularly sharply Percent).