Home » Inflation rate falls to 7.2 percent
Business

Inflation rate falls to 7.2 percent

by admin
Inflation rate falls to 7.2 percent

The trend in food was responsible for the slight relaxation: The price of food “only” increased by 17.2 percent compared to the same month last year, after 22.3 percent in March. Dairy products (+34.8 percent), bread and cereal products (+21.3 percent), fish, fish products and seafood (+19.7 percent) as well as sugar, jam, honey and other confectionery (+19.6 percent) rose particularly sharply Percent).

See also  The financing balance of 6 science and technology board stocks including Zhuo Jin shares increased by more than 10%_Securities Times

You may also like

Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 10th. Eyes on US...

Sylt: I was on the famous whiskey mile...

Milan stock exchange shares to buy and sell...

Liaoning plans to build a provincial carbon measurement...

Migrants, “less irregular homeless, more expulsions”. Speak Molteni

Sell ​​in May and go away: New facts...

Fincantieri, revenues up 4.9% in the quarter of...

National VI b model sales ban policy “boots”...

Real estate buyers are drawn to the commuter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy