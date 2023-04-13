External content not available

Energy was still 3.5 percent more expensive in March than a year ago. Inflation here was therefore below the general rate of inflation. Food prices, on the other hand, were 22.3 percent higher in February. Here the rise in prices picked up again.

The influence of energy prices on the inflation rate will continue to decrease in the coming months. The jump in prices after Russia’s attack on Ukraine was more than a year ago and is no longer reflected in the year-on-year comparison of prices. The inflation rate falls as a result of this base effect alone. The prices for energy are also partly limited by the state price brakes for electricity, natural gas and district heating,

On the other hand, inflation spreads heavily through energy and food prices in the economy and gnaws there. This shows the core rate of inflation for all other goods and services. It rose again in March from 5.7 to 5.8 percent. This is the highest value so far in the current wave of inflation.

In addition to the prices of goods, inflation is now also having a stronger impact on many services, the prices of which have previously been relatively stable. They rose in February by 4.8 percent year-on-year. This is also the highest value so far in this wave of inflation.

Services are likely to become even more expensive as a result of the foreseeable high wage agreements, for example in the public sector. Collective bargaining rounds are currently pending for around a quarter of all employees in Germany. The trade unions are usually demanding double-digit wage and salary increases.

Inflation rate according to euro calculation 9.3 percent

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 7.8 percent in March after 9.3 percent in January. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe.

This HICP is also decisive for the interest rate decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB will next discuss interest rates on May 4th. The monetary authorities are aiming for a core rate of inflation of two percent.

The federal government expects an average inflation rate of 6.0 percent in Europe’s largest economy for the current year. This is historically still a very high rate of inflation. Last year, the inflation rate reached an average of 6.9 percent, one of the highest values ​​since the founding of the Federal Republic.

Inflation is weakening. Food has replaced energy as a price driver. Picture Alliance Inflation is weakening somewhat from a high level. The Federal Statistical Office announced that the inflation rate fell from 8.7 to 7.4 percent in March. The decline is mainly due to a relaxation in energy prices. Food has now replaced energy as the biggest price driver. The important core rate of inflation for all other goods and services also shows how persistently high inflation is. It rose again in March to 5.8 percent. See also This winter, energy supply and stable prices have confidence - China Daily Inflation in Germany is declining from a high level, but remains essentially stubborn. Inflation fell to 7.4 percent from 8.7 percent in March, it said Federal Statistical Office with. The easing is mainly due to the fact that energy prices are no longer rising so sharply in a year-on-year comparison. Food is now the biggest price driver. "The inflation rate has weakened, but remains at a high level," said Ruth Brand, President of the Federal Statistical Office: "For private households, the renewed increase in food prices in March was particularly important."

