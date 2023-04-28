Inflation rate in Germany falls minimally to 7.2 percent in April,

External content not available

Inflation rate according to euro calculation 7.6 percent

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 7.6 percent in April after 7.8 percent in March. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe.

This value is also decisive for the interest rate decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB will decide on key interest rates again next Thursday. It is considered certain that the ECB will raise interest rates again, either by 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points.

The federal government expects an average inflation rate of 6.0 percent in Europe’s largest economy for the current year. This is historically still a very high rate of inflation. Last year, the inflation rate reached an average of 6.9 percent, one of the highest values ​​since the founding of the Federal Republic.

Energy prices provide some relaxation. Year-on-year they are no longer rising as strongly. Food is now the biggest price driver.

Energy was 6.8 percent more expensive in April than a year ago. Inflation here was therefore below the general rate of inflation. Food prices, on the other hand, were 17.2 percent higher in April. Here, inflation slowed somewhat compared to the 22.5 percent in March.

The influence of energy prices on the inflation rate will continue to decrease in the coming months. The jump in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more than a year ago and is no longer reflected in year-on-year price comparisons. The inflation rate falls as a result of this base effect alone.

On the other hand, inflation is spreading strongly throughout the economy and gnawing there. This shows the core rate of inflation for all other goods and services. It rose again in March from 5.7 to 5.8 percent. This is the highest value so far in the current wave of inflation. The statisticians will only announce the data for the core rate in April with the final inflation figures in about two weeks.

In addition to the prices for goods, inflation is also increasingly affecting many services, the prices of which have been relatively stable for a long time. They went up 4.7 percent year-on-year in April. This is the highest reading so far in this wave of inflation.

Services are likely to become more expensive as a result of the foreseeable high wage settlements, as was the case recently in the public sector. Collective bargaining rounds are currently pending for around a quarter of all employees in Germany. The trade unions are usually demanding double-digit wage and salary increases. The background to this is that real wages fell by a record 4.0 percent last year due to inflation.

Import prices, on the other hand, are relaxing the situation. Here, too, the lower prices for energy on the world markets are reflected. In March, import prices were 3.8% lower than a year ago, the Federal Statistical Office said. This is the first year-on-year price decline since January 2021.

The inflation rate in Germany remains stubbornly high. Food in particular is significantly more expensive than a year ago. Picture Alliance Inflation in Germany remains stubbornly high. The Federal Statistical Office announced in a first estimate that the inflation rate fell only minimally in April from 7.4 to 7.2 percent. The decline is mainly due to a relaxation in energy prices. Food has replaced energy as the biggest price driver. In the fight against stubbornly high inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise the key interest rate again next week. Inflation in Germany remains stubbornly high. The inflation rate fell only minimally in April from 7.4 to 7.2 percent, the said Federal Statistical Office in a first estimate. The inflation rate in April is still barely below the high of 8.8 percent in October. The aim of the European Central Bank (ECB) for price stability is an inflation rate of two percent. The ECB is therefore likely to raise the key interest rate for the euro zone further in the coming week. Compared to the previous month of March, prices rose by 0.4 percent in April. The data is roughly in line with most analysts' and economists' expectations.

Services are likely to become more expensive as a result of the foreseeable high wage settlements, as was the case recently in the public sector. Collective bargaining rounds are currently pending for around a quarter of all employees in Germany. The trade unions are usually demanding double-digit wage and salary increases. The background to this is that real wages fell by a record 4.0 percent last year due to inflation.

Import prices, on the other hand, are relaxing the situation. Here, too, the lower prices for energy on the world markets are reflected. In March, import prices were 3.8% lower than a year ago, the Federal Statistical Office said. This is the first year-on-year price decline since January 2021.

