Home Business Inflation, rates and the Fed: Treasury yields down. Here’s what Loretta Mester said
Business

Inflation, rates and the Fed: Treasury yields down. Here’s what Loretta Mester said

by admin
Inflation, rates and the Fed: Treasury yields down. Here’s what Loretta Mester said

Rates on US Treasuries moved little, awaiting the speeches which, in the next few hours, will be made by other Fed exponents. The rates on 10-year Treasuries fall below the threshold of 3.8%, to 3.791%. Two-year Treasury rates fall to 4.514%.

Yesterday, the president of the Cleveland Fed Loretta Mester, speaking on the CNBC show “Closing Bell”, said that the pace of rate hikes could have slowed down, adding however that the numbers relating to US inflation are not convincing, to the point to induce the US central bank to stop monetary tightening altogether.

“There has been some positive news on the inflation front, but we need some more sustainable news to make sure we are returning to price stability as soon as possible,” Mester said.

Waiting for the minutes of the Fed, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm -, when US fed funds rates were raised by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, to the new range between 3.75 % and 4%, a record value since 2008.

See also  Today's stock market 0506丨Can A-shares shrink to resist short-term resilience amid the sharp decline in the periphery?

You may also like

Production growth is weaker than expected Shanghai copper...

Spending at 2 billion (+8%) over the long...

Energy and raw materials put beer in crisis:...

Kairos: 2022 to sell on strength, 2023 to...

Gold trading reminder: Gold prices rebounded from a...

Made in Italy breweries, the cost of raw...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Insurance companies...

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: Italians will spend...

Stainless steel production profit loss Shanghai nickel inventory...

Untraceable computer professionals. The Scai group hires refugees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy