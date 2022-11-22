Rates on US Treasuries moved little, awaiting the speeches which, in the next few hours, will be made by other Fed exponents. The rates on 10-year Treasuries fall below the threshold of 3.8%, to 3.791%. Two-year Treasury rates fall to 4.514%.

Yesterday, the president of the Cleveland Fed Loretta Mester, speaking on the CNBC show “Closing Bell”, said that the pace of rate hikes could have slowed down, adding however that the numbers relating to US inflation are not convincing, to the point to induce the US central bank to stop monetary tightening altogether.

“There has been some positive news on the inflation front, but we need some more sustainable news to make sure we are returning to price stability as soon as possible,” Mester said.

Waiting for the minutes of the Fed, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm -, when US fed funds rates were raised by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, to the new range between 3.75 % and 4%, a record value since 2008.