A downward start for the last February session

The European stock exchanges open the last session of a month in the red, which in any case will close with a positive balance. Consumer prices harmonized with the European Union’s calculation system have risen in France by 7.2% in February, from the previous 7%, consensus was +7%. Month on month the increase is in line with expectations, +1%. In Spain, the increase was +6.1%, consensus +5.7%.

The ECB’s tightening will be vigorous

At this point, the belief that the monetary policy tightening will be longer than hoped for in January is increasingly spreading. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib dropped 0.5%. In the rest of Europe, Frankfurt lost 0.3%, Paris 0.4% and Amsterdam 0.33%. Among the Milanese stocks with the highest capitalization, the better-than-expected accounts push Saipem to rebound after the slide on the eve. Nexi also performed well (+2.1%) after the acquisition of 80% of the payments business of the Spanish group Banco Sabadell for 280 million. UniCredit down after yesterday’s run, Nn the rest of the MPS list, it plunges after the sale of 7.94% of the capital by Axa at 2.33 euros per share. The French company maintains a residual 0.0007% of the capital.

BANCA GENERALI GROWS IN ESG

It announced the acquisition of 9.8% of the London-based company Mainstreet Partners specializing in ESG rating and advisory. The operation makes it possible to accelerate positioning in the field of sustainability Websim INTERESTING opinion, with a target price of 37 euros.

STELLANTIS INVESTS IN COPPER

Announced a $155m (€146m) investment to acquire 14.2% of McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canadian mining company McEwen Mining, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina and the Elder Creek project in Nevada , in the United States. Los Azules plans to produce 100 thousand tons of cathode copper with a purity of 99.9% per year starting from 2027 and with a reserve capable of guaranteeing operation for at least 33 years. Websim confirms the NEUTRAL judgment on STELLANTIS with a target price of 17.40 euros.