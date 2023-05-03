Inflation Ruins Lagarde’s Messy Plans: What To Do With Rates?

Christine Lagarde, amateurs in jeopardy

The question is starting to get more and more concrete: Does Christine Lagarde know what she’s doing? To see the effects of her actions, she would seem not to. Interest rates continue to rise, mortgages continue to cost more – meaning families can afford smaller homes for smaller amounts or, worst-case scenario, shelve any buying dreams – yet inflation does not go down. Indeed, it has started to rise again.

Today’s Istat data are a cold shower not only for Italians who find themselves with an unmanageable shopping cart, increased by 8.3% in one year (while salaries have risen by only 3%). But they are also for the ECB which, after losing the leadership of Mario Draghi, now moves like a mouse in a trap and continues to crash. Christine Lagarde will be remembered as the most inadequate of the personalities who have been part of united Europe.

Macron’s doormat, then Greece’s executioner at the time of the Troika and the IMF, today he is groping in the dark and every time he opens his mouth he causes disasters. We still remember very well the “we are not here to close the spreads” which cost the Milan Stock Exchange 18% and the worst session in the history of Business Square. We were at the dawn of the Coronavirus pandemic, we still didn’t know what was going to happen, but the head of the Bce and he moved with the delicacy of an elephant in a glass shop.

Now the great dilemma remains: what to do? If, even with an abnormal rise in rates (it is rumored that the goal is to reach 4%), while variable rate mortgages have grown by more than 50% in one year, inflation is not stopping, maybe something is wrong. And someone starts raising their hand and saying: are you sure this is the most correct way?

In partial defense of Lagarde it seems that no remedy at the moment is taking effect and that the classic rules of economics are breaking down. It does not slow down growth, nor does the labor market slow down. No crisis, not even artificial, not even because of the war in Ukraine. The point is that raising interest rates does not mean artfully turning a knob, an empty abstract exercise. It means making finance for companies more complex, it means that the funds will have less desire to invest capital in companies. Silicon Valley Bank should have taught you not to mess around too much with the fire.

Subscribe to the newsletter

