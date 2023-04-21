Inflation, sailing on sight: Lagarde lives in another world

ECB, full speed ahead against inflation

At the last meeting in March, some ECB advisers expressed fears that staff’s new estimates of wages, growth and inflation were too optimisticeven before they were published. “Some officials spoke of a small probability that inflation could return to low levels in the short time frame assumed by the staff’s March estimates, which gave the impression of a ‘spotless disinflation‘ (i.e. a return of inflation to target with low costs in terms of lost productivity),” the reports read.

Not satisfied with what you read? Good because Christine Lagarde in a speech in Paris he said that: “Inflation is still too high and we need to bring it back to the level of 2%”. The question is: where do these people live? We all know they take a salary and if they use any money it definitely doesn’t come from their pockets. And if you want to smile, here’s a statement from the minutes of the last meeting of the ECB: “financial vulnerability was predictable”.

Okay! But where were you? With the radar off, you can’t go anywhere in fog, you can’t proceed with visual navigation. In conclusion, if the ECB hears that Bank of Italy too says that the first quarter is positive for the economy, it replies a little decorously: “Je m’en fous” (I don’t care). Luckily time is a gentleman and with a little luck we will be able to put competent people in command of the ship and who are capable not only of listening, but also of turning on the radar. C’est puls facile (it’s easier).

Subscribe to the newsletter

